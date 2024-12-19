Dallas Bach Society To Celebrate The New Year With VIVA VIVALDI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dallas Bach Society will continue its Masterworks Concert series with an evening showcasing works by Baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi.

The concert, which will include Gloria and The Four Seasons, will take place on New Year's Eve, Tuesday evening, December 31, 2024, at Zion Lutheran Church (6121 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75214) at 7:00 pm CDT. Led bythe artistic director of Dallas Bach Society James Richman, the program will feature the stellar violinist Stephani Noori.

Tickets at $25 are available for purchase on Ticket DFW. For the Dallas Bach Society 42nd season's complete program information, please see their website.

Since its founding in 1982 by beloved organist Paul Riedo, the Dallas Bach Society has increasingly been recognized as one of the country's premier ensembles performing on original instruments. Under the direction of Artistic Director James Richman since 1995, the Society unites the finest singers and instrumentalists from the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex, from further afield in the United States and from abroad, in lively and historically informed performances of Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Purcell, Monteverdi, Couperin, and SchÃ¼tz, as well as Mozart, Haydn, and early Beethoven. Every season the Dallas Bach Society presents a full program of Baroque and Classic music, showcasing little-known repertoire of the 17th and 18th centuries along with audience favorites including Handel's Messiah (in both the early and Mozart versions), Bach's Passions, cantatas, and Brandenburg Concerti, Vivaldi's Four Seasons, as well as Baroque opera and opera-ballet with the New York Baroque Dance Company. In recent seasons, important performances have included Bach's MatthÃ¤us-Passion with the Children's Chorus of Greater Dallas; a music and dance presentation of the life of the black French composer Joseph Boulogne with Contemporary Ballet Dallas and the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts funded by an important New Works grant from TACA; the modern staged premiere of Rameau's ZÃ©phyre with the New York Baroque Dance Company; and important recitals by Dutch recorder soloist Paul Leenhouts, tenor Dann Coakwell, countertenor Drew Minter, and gambist Brent Wissick, as well as French cantatas with Ann Monoyios and Bernard DeletrÃ© of the Paris Opera. Educational outreach features the new Baroque Break-out program in collaboration with Wilmer-Hutchins High School and other local high schools, funded by Dallas Arts and Culture.

