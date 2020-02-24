DOUBLE SHAK! - MUSIC FOR TWO SHAKUHACHI Announced at Soapbox Gallery

A big welcome from Japan to Bruce Huebner, shakuhachi player extraordinaire, for a duo shakuhachi concert with James Nyoraku Schlefer. Together they will play traditional, modern and original shakuhachi duets. Traditional shakuhachi repertoire is played solo, so this is a rare opportunity to hear some of the duos that span the ages.

Long-time Japan-based shakuhachi player Bruce Huebner is the first non-Japanese to graduate from Japanese Traditional Music Department of the prestigious Tokyo University of Fine Arts and Music. He studied under Designated National Treasure Yamaguchi Goro, and went on to gain his mastership and produce two recitals of traditional and modern music for shakuhachi.

He co-founded the jazz-world music group Candela in 2000 that has toured and recorded extensively, including Europe (Rome University), Canada (Toronto Jazz Festival) the US (Blue Note, Joe's Pub) and Japan (Kyoto Concert Hall, Major Jazz Festivals). Candela's first CD "Mogami" was chosen best five by Stereo Magazine in 2002.

His projects include "Curt and Bruce," a popular koto (traditional zither) and shakuhachi duo which performs a wide repertory including jazz and modern classical as well as traditional, "Candela," a world and jazz ensemble, and a New Group "Zui" that just finished their first CD to be released in the fall. He is also producer of a popular DVD instructional set on playing the shakuhachi and is a bilingual speaker and clinician.

Life-long Brooklyn resident James Nyoraku Schlefer is a Grand Master of the Japanese shakuhachi flute. He is a virtuoso performer of traditional and contemporary music, an esteemed teacher in the Kinko school, and a ground-breaking composer. Nyoraku Sensei's efforts promote and sustain traditional shakuhachi music through performances, lecture/demonstrations, residencies, and concert programming.

His original compositions forge new ground with contemporary works for both Japanese and Western instruments and ensembles. In 2015, he was honored by Musical America International as one of the "30 Top Professionals and Influencers." www.nyoraku.com

The shakuhachi is an end-blown Japanese flute made of bamboo. It was originally played as a form of Zen meditation practice by the Fuke School of Buddhism. This special music has been passed down from teacher to student for many centuries.

