Czech National Symphony Orchestra to Perform at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sarasota Concert Association will present the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Jan Chalupeckcký and featuring pianist Maxim Lando, in Sarasota at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m. on February 13, 2025.



Celebrated for its precision and evocative interpretations, The Czech National Symphony performs Mozart's "Prague" Symphony No. 38, Dvořák’s Czech Suite, and the composer’s Piano Concerto, featuring 21-year-old award-winning pianist Maxim Lando.



Founded in 1993 and based in Prague, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra is one of Europe’s most respected and versatile orchestras. With a commitment to excellence and a deep connection to Czech musical heritage, the orchestra has become a cultural ambassador for the nation’s rich classical music tradition. Known for their extraordinary versatility, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra seamlessly transitions between traditional symphonic works, contemporary compositions, and film scores. Their recordings have garnered international acclaim, including Grammy nominations, and their tours have been met with sold-out performances across the globe.



International competition winner 21-year old American pianist Maxim Lando has performed with numerous orchestras including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Pittsburgh Symphony, the Moscow Philharmonic and others. His sold out recitals at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center have been met with critical acclaim.



Comments