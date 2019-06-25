Conductor Gemma New to Make Four Orchestral Debuts in 30 Days this Summer

The fast-rising New Zealand-born conductor Gemma New will be making her debut with four different U.S. orchestras this Summer, beginning with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra June 27, where she will be conducting Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and Polonaise from "Eugene Onegin", as well as Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3.



New will then be making her San Francisco Symphony debut on July 10 at the newly-renovated Frost Auditorium, conducting Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and Violin Concerto with soloist Gil Shaham. On July 13 and 14, she will conduct the orchestra in Ravel's Shéhérazade and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, joined by the San Francisco Symphony Chorus and vocal soloists. These performances mark the San Francisco Symphony's inaugural performances in a new concert series at Stanford University.



Following her appearances with the Detroit Symphony OrchestraJuly 18-21, conducting music by Grieg, Mozart and Haydn, New will make her debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center July 24 on a "Voyage to the Moon" 50th Anniversary concert.

Listing Info:

June 27, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Conner Prairie

Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from "Eugene Onegin"

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 (Tai Murray, violin)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5



July 10 and 13 & 14, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

Frost Amphitheater



July 10 Program:

Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from "Eugene Onegin"

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in N*E*R*D Major (Gil Shaham, violin)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5



July 13-14 Program:

Ravel: Sheherazade (Measha Brueggergosman, mezzo-soprano)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 (Mary Evelyn Hangley, soprano; Measha Brueggergosman, mezzo-soprano; A.J. Glueckert, tenor; Adam Lau, bass; San Francisco Symphony Chorus)



July 18, 19, 20 & 21, 2019

DETROIT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Berman Center for the Performing Arts



Grieg: Holberg Suite

Haydn: Trumpet Concerto (Hunter Eberly, trumpet)

Mozart: Ballet Music from Idomeneo

Haydn: Symphony No. 97



July 24, 2019

PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts



"Voyage to the Moon" 50th Anniversary concert



Holst: Planets/Mars

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra

Strauss Jr.: Blue Danube Waltz

Wagner: Tannhäuser - O du mein holder Abendstern (Nmon Ford, baritone)

Michael Giacchino: Voyage

Holst: Planets/Jupiter

Debussy: Clair de Lune

Johnny Mercer: Moon River (Nmon Ford, baritone)

John Williams: Adventures on Earth



November 8, 9 & 10, 2019

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center



Debussy: Prelude

Steve Mackey: Timpani Concerto (World Premiere) (Brian Jones, timpani)

Salina Fisher: Rainphase

Debussy: La Mer





