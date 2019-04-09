Concert Artists Guild Presents Violinist YooJin Jang in Carnegie Hall Debut

Concert Artists Guild announces that violinist YooJin Jang, winner of the 2017 CAG Competition, will give her Weill Recital Hall debut on Tuesday, April 16 at 7:30pm. Together with pianist Renana Gutman, YooJin will play works by Bach, Schumann, and John Corigliano. (Watch YooJin and Renana's 2014 performance of Corigliano's Sonata for Violin and Piano at the New England Conservatory here.)

Full program:

J. S. Bach: Sonata No. 3 in E major for Violin and Keyboard, BWV 1016

John Corigliano: Sonata for Violin and Piano (1963)

Schumann: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in N*E*R*D minor, Op. 121

Applauded by The Strad for her "fiery virtuosity" and "consummate performances," violinist YooJin Jang is a winner of the 2017 Concert Artists Guild Competition, as well as First Prize-winner of the 2016 Sendai International Music Competition in Japan. These two victories have resulted in a busy itinerary of international recital and concerto engagements, and the release of two new recordings, including a CD of her prize-winning Sendai concerto performances.

Founded in 1951, Concert Artists Guild helps young musicians launch concert careers. Winners of CAG's annual competition receive comprehensive management support, including a debut recital in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, concert bookings, opportunities through the CAG Commissioning Program and CAG Records label, marketing, publicity, and mentorship. Notable alumni artists include violinists Jennifer Koh and Joseph Lin (Juilliard Quartet), clarinetists David Shifrin and David Krakauer; flutist and MacArthur Fellow Claire Chase; groundbreaking ensembles Imani Winds, the Brasil Guitar Duo, and Sybarite5; and Grammy-winning ensembles Pacifica and Parker String Quartets, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, and MacArthur Fellow Eighth Blackbird.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You