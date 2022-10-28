Composers Concordance Presents its Ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series' Next Month
The performance is on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 @ 7pm.
On November 29th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents its ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series'. Great pianists in a salon setting, performing on a beautiful Steinway D piano.
The third event in the series features pianist Adam Holzman, performing his original piano music, as well as compositions by his renowned colleagues.
Named by Keyboard magazine and Downbeat as one of the top keyboard players, Adam Holzman has led a varied career. Starting in 1985, Adam was Miles Davis' keyboardist and music director. Adam has since toured and recorded with Chaka Khan, Wayne Shorter, Grover Washington Jr., and Steps Ahead, as well as his own band: Adam Holzman & Brave New World. For the past eight years, he has performed and recorded with British rocker Steven Wilson.
Special guests on the concert include trumpeter Franz Hackl, guitarist Jane Getter, and tabla player Arjun Bruggeman. Composers featured will include Adam Holzman, Jane Getter, Mark Kostabi, Gene Pritsker, and Dan Cooper.
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
The National Symphony Orchestra will perform several holiday programs throughout the month of December.
Carnegie Hall Presents A Night Of Inspiration With Ray And Vivian Chew, December 10
October 27, 2022
On Saturday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. Carnegie Hall presents the highly anticipated return of A Night of Inspiration, an uplifting evening of music, dance, and spoken word from diverse traditions in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.
San Diego Master Chorale Names Jen Rogers New Executive Director
October 27, 2022
The San Diego Master Chorale's Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jen Rogers as its new Executive Director. This will be the first full-time Executive Director for the SD Master Chorale in the choir's 61-year history.
GRAMMY-Winning Composer Steven Mackey Releases New Portrait Album of Music for Orchestra, Beautiful Passing
October 27, 2022
On Friday, December 9, 2022, GRAMMY-winning composer Steven Mackey releases a portrait album of his music for violin and orchestra, Beautiful Passing, on Canary Classics.
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents Scottish Fiddle And Cello Duo Alasdair Fraser And Natalie Haas This November
October 27, 2022
Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents the cutting-edge Scottish fiddle and cello duo Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas on the next Chamber Classics concert series performance on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium in Hickory.