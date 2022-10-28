Composers Concordance Presents its Ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series' Next Month

On November 29th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents its ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series'. Great pianists in a salon setting, performing on a beautiful Steinway D piano.

The third event in the series features pianist Adam Holzman, performing his original piano music, as well as compositions by his renowned colleagues.

Named by Keyboard magazine and Downbeat as one of the top keyboard players, Adam Holzman has led a varied career. Starting in 1985, Adam was Miles Davis' keyboardist and music director. Adam has since toured and recorded with Chaka Khan, Wayne Shorter, Grover Washington Jr., and Steps Ahead, as well as his own band: Adam Holzman & Brave New World. For the past eight years, he has performed and recorded with British rocker Steven Wilson.

Special guests on the concert include trumpeter Franz Hackl, guitarist Jane Getter, and tabla player Arjun Bruggeman. Composers featured will include Adam Holzman, Jane Getter, Mark Kostabi, Gene Pritsker, and Dan Cooper.