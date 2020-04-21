Classical Concerts to Stream This Week
With live performances put on hold, theaters, operas and symphonies all over the country have brought their performances online for virtual viewing.
Here is a list of classical performances to stream this week!
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic is streaming Brahms Symphony No 2, piano quartets by two late 19th-century female Swedish composers and more! Visit https://www.konserthuset.se/en/play/brahms-symphony-no.-2/ for more information.
Concertgebouw Orchestra
Amsterdam's Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra video archive contains a number of performances of Richard Strauss' work, including Till Eulenspiegel from 2016, conducted by Andris Nelsons, and more! Stream here: https://www.concertgebouworkest.nl/en/video-overview.
Daniel Sepec; Tabea Zimmermann; Jean-Guihen Queyras - Beethoven String Trios
The string trios were played by of violinist Daniel Sepec, violist Tabea Zimmermann and cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras at Wigmore Hall.
Philharmonie de Paris
Stream performances of work by Mozart, Beethoven and more on their website: https://live.philharmoniedeparis.fr/concert/1111564/?lang=en-US