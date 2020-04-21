Classical Concerts to Stream This Week

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

With live performances put on hold, theaters, operas and symphonies all over the country have brought their performances online for virtual viewing.

Here is a list of classical performances to stream this week!

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic is streaming Brahms Symphony No 2, piano quartets by two late 19th-century female Swedish composers and more! Visit https://www.konserthuset.se/en/play/brahms-symphony-no.-2/ for more information.

Concertgebouw Orchestra

Amsterdam's Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra video archive contains a number of performances of Richard Strauss' work, including Till Eulenspiegel from 2016, conducted by Andris Nelsons, and more! Stream here: https://www.concertgebouworkest.nl/en/video-overview.

Daniel Sepec; Tabea Zimmermann; Jean-Guihen Queyras - Beethoven String Trios

The string trios were played by of violinist Daniel Sepec, violist Tabea Zimmermann and cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras at Wigmore Hall.

Philharmonie de Paris

Stream performances of work by Mozart, Beethoven and more on their website: https://live.philharmoniedeparis.fr/concert/1111564/?lang=en-US





