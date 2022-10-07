City Lyric Opera Presents NY Premiere Of Lori Laitman's UNCOVERED

One of New York City's most innovative opera companies, City Lyric Opera (CLO), presents the New York premiere of Uncovered, a chamber opera that plumbs the dramatic intersection of abortion, fundamentalism, and homosexuality within a true story. Uncovered is composed by Lori Laitman, one of the foremost composers of classical vocal music today, with a libretto by Leah Lax based on her memoir relating her journey out of Hasidic Judaism to freedom as a gay woman. The production is directed by Beth Greenberg, renowned for her work at New York City Opera, and conducted by Jackson McKinnon. The cast includes soprano Rachel Policar as Lisa/Young Leah, mezzo-soprano Emily Blair as Older Leah, tenor Chris Carr as Levi, mezzo-soprano Heather Jones as Mother, Rachael Braunstein as Mikvah Attendant, and Sydney Anderson as Lover.

Uncovered is co-commissioned by City Lyric Opera, The New York Opera Society, and Utah State University. The world premiere took place in March 2022 at The Caine Lyric Theatre in Logan, Utah. According to Megan Gillis, co-founder and CLO Executive Director, "We felt it important to bring in singers who are sensitive to the tension between religious fundamentalism and the need for an honest life."

Uncovered examines one woman's secret life in a restrictive society and the consequences of living a lie. Drawn to the spiritual promises of the ultra-orthodox Hasidim, Leah hides her homosexuality and accepts an arranged Hasidic marriage. Forbidden birth control, the young couple lives in lockstep within the Hasidic community until Leah's eighth pregnancy when, convinced she will not survive, Leah has a secret abortion that changes her. She allows herself to fall in love with a woman. But the community betrays her. Gillis adds, "We hope audiences leave Uncovered inspired by Leah's story. By showcasing stories like Uncovered, we aim to inspire audiences to listen to their hearts in the lifelong quest to live authentically without apology."

In the lead roles of Young Leah and Older Leah are two emerging singers: Rachel Policar and Emily Blair. A sought-after performer across many genres, Rachel Policar has been described as "spectacular" (The Los Angeles Times), "arresting" (San Francisco Classical Voice), and "a natural comedienne" (Broadway World), for her recent performances on the operatic, theatre and concert stages. Rachel is also passionate about telling stories that are rooted in her Jewish heritage. She made her Off Broadway debut with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, with which she is a frequent guest artist. Performing the Older Leah is Emily Blair who was recently featured in Central City Opera's 2002 summer festival. Praised for her "sweet, rich voice" (South Florida Classical Review) and "coloratura flourishes" (Palm Beach Arts Paper), she has performed with Palm Beach Opera, Portland Opera, Opera Upper West, and more. This past year, she won both the Igor Gorin Memorial Award and the Iris Henwood Richards Memorial Award. Joining them as the husband Levi is tenor Chris Carr. Chris has been described as a tenor with "superb vocal panache" (myscena.org), and has performed roles with Arizona Opera, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Washington National Opera and Central City Opera, among others.