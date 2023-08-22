Chelsea Symphony Reveals New Fellowships

The Chelsea Symphony, a distinguished classical institution renowned for its unique artistic expression and innovative programming, is thrilled to unveil two exceptional fellowship opportunities. The Composition Fellowship and the Conducting Fellowship, commencing during the upcoming 2023-2024 Season, present aspiring composers and conductors with unparalleled prospects for artistic growth and professional advancement.

Composition Fellowship

The chosen Composition Fellow will not only have the privilege to showcase their creative brilliance through the performance of a pre-existing composition in the forthcoming 2023-2024 season but also to make an enduring impact on the realm of music by crafting an original composition for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

In this collaborative endeavor, the Composition Fellow will work in close tandem with The Chelsea Symphony's Artistic Directors, guest conductors, and accomplished musicians. This extraordinary growth opportunity encompasses active participation in multiple concert cycles throughout the year, cementing the fellow's role as an integral part of the organization's dynamic musical fabric.

Conducting Fellowship

The year-long Conducting Fellowship offers comprehensive mentorship and guidance in the art of conducting, paired with an unparalleled chance to lead the orchestra in two conducting engagements during the 2023-2024 Season.

Guided by The Chelsea Symphony's Music Director, guest conductors, and exceptional musicians, the selected Conducting Fellow will be immersed in an enriching learning experience. This fellowship involves participation in multiple concert cycles throughout the year, affording performance opportunities in conducting as well as the fellow’s primary instrument or chosen artistic discipline, and the opportunity to expand knowledge in ensemble administration and performance operations.

Both fellowships firmly align with The Chelsea Symphony's resolute commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and the advancement of emerging talent from all walks of life.

Applications for both the Composition Fellowship and the Conducting Fellowship are now open, with a priority submission deadline of September 1, 2023. For comprehensive application guidelines and additional details, please visit ChelseaSymphony.org.

About The Chelsea Symphony

The Chelsea Symphony is dedicated to democratizing the concert experience and fostering collective exploration through socially conscious programming, professional support for musicians, and an environment that is inclusive and accessible to all audiences. As a non-profit, self-governing orchestra, TCS provides musicians with performance opportunities while maintaining affordability. Soloists, conductors, and featured composers are selected from within the orchestra's membership, earning these opportunities through their participation. Administrative tasks are also managed by ensemble members.

Founded in 2005 by young conductors Yaniv Segal and Miguel Campos Neto, The Chelsea Symphony has earned acclaim as one of the most pioneering ensembles in the New York metropolitan area. Shortly after its inception, the orchestra was highlighted in WNYC's "Salute to the Arts" Initiative, and The New York Times commended the ensemble for its "earnest, vibrant" performances. The Chelsea Symphony has collaborated with notable figures including Clay Aiken, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Tony Award winner Lillias White, Broadway composer Seth Rudetsky, the Irish Tenors, and fashion designer Malan Breton. The orchestra's annual holiday concert has featured celebrity narrators such as Richard Kind, David Hyde Pierce, Ana Gasteyer, Charles Busch, Andrea Martin, Rachel Dratch, Mo Rocca, Victor Garber, BD Wong, Seth Rudetsky, and Annie Golden narrating Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas.

Visit ChelseaSymphony.org for more information.