California Symphony Signs New Three-Year Agreement With Musicians Union Local 6

The California Symphony has reached a new three-year agreement with Musicians Local 6 through July 31, 2026, which includes the highest-ever wage increase for the orchestra's musicians at 14.2% over three years, and supports the long-term growth and stability of the organization.

Other key points include the addition of a new position – principal bass trombone – as well as amending several work rules and language surrounding the Symphony's auditions and tenure process, and updating the orchestra's dress code to include ungendered attire.

"Our continuing collaborative working relationship with the California Symphony is at the root of this new contract. As well as being fair for the musicians, the new agreement enables the organization to meet its goals of sustaining long-term growth, deepening relationships within our community, and strengthening our collective artistic reputation," says Noah Strick, California Symphony Players Committee Chair.

Barbara Hodgkinson, California Symphony Board Chair, says, “I am very pleased that we have signed a collective bargaining agreement that satisfies the needs of our valued musicians. Many thanks to the Musicians Union, Players Committee, and the California Symphony staff who collaborated so effectively to negotiate it. We look forward to continuing a delightful 2024-25 concert season and our educational programs for underserved children and adults in our community.”

California Symphony Executive Director Lisa Dell says, “This new agreement represents the symphony and its musicians' shared investment in the California Symphony's future, enabling us to continue to present live orchestra music through diverse programming, educational opportunities, and community engagement while creating a path for growth."

“The continued evolution of the California Symphony has been nothing short of remarkable, but at its core, all of our success can be attributed to one thing – teamwork,” says California Symphony Artistic and Music Director Donato Cabrera. “Our incredible staff, led by our truly visionary executive director, Lisa Dell; our supportive and, most importantly, engaged board, led by Barbara Hodgkinson, and our extraordinary orchestra all work together with a singular vision to create and perform at the highest possible level.”

The California Symphony's season-opening weekend of concerts in September set records, with both being at or near capacity. The concerts brought 200 musicians to the stage for Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, including more than 100 students from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, under the direction of Eric Choate, SFCM Chorus director. A partnership with the Amateur Music Network saw 40 enthusiastic musicians from the community gather in a public plaza before Saturday's performance to play Ode to Joy, led by Donato Cabrera.

In addition, California Symphony's season ticket sales have been steadily increasing over the past two concert seasons. In 2023-2024, season ticket sales were up 27% over the 2022-2023 season and also exceeded the Symphony's pre-pandemic high water mark in 2019-2020 by 11%. Season ticket revenue for the 2024-2025 season is the highest in any season in the organization's history.

On Monday, November 4, the California Symphony launched its first Education Concerts held during the school day, welcoming 1500 fourth and fifth grade students from local Title I schools in Contra Costa County to two performances at the Lesher Center. In advance of the performances, California Symphony provided pre-concert music education materials, with the in-classroom learning giving students a deeper understanding and appreciation of music and laying the groundwork for a fun, productive, and memorable field trip. The initiative is the result of a new collaboration with Mt. Diablo Education Foundation and Mt. Diablo Unified Schools District.

Donato Cabrera has also been featured in several interviews this fall, talking about his mission to show that classical music is for everyone and how his Mexican-American heritage has influenced his path as a musician, including on CBS News Bay Area, NBC Bay Area's Today in the Bay, and KQED's The Forum and Bay Area Latinx community-focused monthly newsletter K Onda.

National digital weekly Air Mail summed up California Symphony's mission well in a preview of the season, reporting, “Under the leadership of the irrepressible Mexican-American maestro Donato Cabrera since 2013, California Symphony takes its music seriously – note the emphasis on horizon-expanding pre-concert talks and out-of-the-way repertoire bonuses – like the swashbuckling Overture No. 2 of the underappreciated Frenchwoman Louise Farrenc, played at this concert as a curtain-raiser for Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, which was written only 10 years before. But the educational agenda is no excuse for discounting the pleasure principle. Want to take selfies? Bring drinks to your seats? Clap when the spirit moves you? Please do! And prick up your ears for exciting new sounds! Alumni of California Symphony's robust Young American Composer in Residence program include stars like Christopher Theofanidis, Kevin Puts, and Mason Bates. Regional press is glowing; broadcasts on Classical California and the WFMT Radio Network expand the orchestra's reach to some million and a half listeners. Tune in!”

For California Symphony's complete performance schedule, visit www.californiasymphony.org/tickets-events/calendar.

