Visiting Musical Performances Take the Buck's County Playhouse Stage in November 2021

The Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work.

Nov. 3, 2021  

Revisit the lives and careers of three iconic singers: James Taylor, Carly Simon and Carole King, enjoy original style jazz blended with French and Gypsy sounds or celebrate the swinging trio of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

These are among the highlights of Bucks County Playhouse's 2021 November Visiting Artist Series.

Renowned and unique performers from across the country - and around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through November 2021.

Tickets for all events in the Visiting Artists Series are currently on sale online at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org.


