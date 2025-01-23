British Vocal Ensemble, APOLLO5, Kicks Off 15th Anniversary Year With Concerts In The USA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



APOLLO5 arrives in the USA in mid-February for four concerts in four states. Balancing a busy European engagement schedule, they return in October 2025 for a longer tour. Five voices -- soprano, mezzo, two tenors, and bass -- with unparalleled individual talent create an immaculate blend that captivates audiences across genres including jazz, pop, classical, and early sacred music.

APOLLO5 is consistently praised by Gramophone, BBC Radio 3, and Classic FM, and their performances fill halls throughout Europe including Wigmore Hall, Barbican Centre, and Royal Albert Hall, London; Alte Oper, Frankfurt; The Grand Theatre in Warsaw; Annenkirche, Dresden; Stiftskirche, Stuttgart; The Philharmonie, Luxembourg; and BeethovenFest, Bonn.

The American February concerts quickly follow the full release of their seventh album Anam: Music to Move the Soul on VOCES8 Records. 'Anam' translates as 'soul' in Gaelic, signaling the strong Celtic theme that shapes the album's new arrangements of folk songs, pagan texts, Robert Burns' poems, new commissions inspired by Scottish and Irish musical traditions, and traditional instruments including authentic Uilleann pipes. "Black is the Colour," the first single release from Anam, was spotlighted by Gramophone as the Video of the Day upon its release in December ahead of the full album launch in line with Robert Burns' Night, January 24 in 2025.

Their programs in the USA will draw heavily from Anam and showcase selected music from their vast performance repertoire. As one of three principal ensembles of the VOCES8 Foundation, the APOLLO5 concert will be a choral tour de force, marking the ensembles' 15th anniversary.

APOLLO5 can be heard in performance: Friday, February 14 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in St. Louis, MO; Sunday, February 16 for Arts on the Square Concerts at Market Square Church in Harrisburg, PA; Thursday, February 20 for Walnut Street Music Presents at Christ Church in Macon, GA; and Sunday, February 23 at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, TX. APOLLO5 will also lead two choral workshops for Lebanon Valley College and Messiah University in Pennsylvania.

Visit the presenter websites linked above for specific concert details. The complete album, Anam, releases January 24, 2025, on all major streaming platforms. APOLLO5 engages over 20,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

