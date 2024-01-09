Bravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De Minería

The debut will take place at Bravo! Vail's 37th annual Music Festival in June 2024.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Bravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De Minería

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) is launching a special winter residency featuring members of Mexico's esteemed Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería (OSM) from January 30-February 1, 2024.

As part of this three-day engagement, violinists Shari Mason and Carlos Gándara; violist Ismel Campos; and cellist Rodrigo Duarte will perform at Bravo! Vail's Season Announcement Concert and Celebration, in addition to leading bilingual education activities in Eagle County schools.

This residency sets the stage for OSM's highly anticipated debut from June 20-23, 2024, at Bravo! Vail's 37th annual Music Festival. Under the direction of Artistic Director and renowned Mexican conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto, the acclaimed ensemble will be the Festival's 2024 international chamber orchestra and the first Latin American orchestra featured at Bravo! Vail. Both OSM's winter residency and the orchestra's debut performance at the Festival build on a longstanding performing and recording relationship with Bravo! Vail's Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott.

"It is truly an honor to welcome these extraordinary musicians of Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería as we eagerly anticipate the orchestra's historic debut this summer," said McDermott. "After hosting renowned international chamber orchestras from England, Germany, and Austria, we are especially delighted to showcase the exceptional artistic leadership of Carlos Prieto and the talented members of this ensemble to our vibrant local community, which shares deep connections with Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries."

The OSM residency kicks off at Bravo! Vail's Season Announcement Concert and Celebration on January 30 at 6 PM at the Donovan Pavilion in Vail. This free public event will preview Bravo! Vail's 37th Music Festival, taking place from June 20-August 1, 2024. It will also feature an exclusive performance of Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat major by Bravo! Vail's Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott and the Quartet of members of OSM.

Continuing their residency on January 31 and February 1, the Quartet of members of OSM will engage with students at Battle Mountain High School and Berry Creek Middle School in Edwards through bilingual education programs.

Reservations for Bravo! Vail's free Season Announcement Concert and Celebration begin on January 11 and can be made online at BravoVail.org; in person at the Bravo! Vail offices in West Vail; or by phone at (877) 812-5700. Programs are subject to change.




