Bravo! Vail Music Festival Unveils 38th Season Set for Summer 2025

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival has revealed its 38th Festival season, taking place from June 19 to July 31, 2025, and featuring more than 70 concerts throughout Colorado's picturesque Vail Valley region. The six-week festival will present internationally acclaimed orchestras-the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Mexico's Sinfónica de Minería, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic-as well as renowned chamber ensembles and guest artists from around the world.

"The 2025 Bravo! Vail season promises to be a summer of 'firsts,'" said Anne-Marie McDermott, who celebrates her 15th summer as Bravo! Vail's artistic director. "This includes our first summer engaging five orchestras from three different continents; the first to present both of Brahms' Piano Concertos performed by the incomparable Yefim Bronfman; and the first time a number of internationally acclaimed artists make their Bravo! Vail debuts, including Wu Man, a fabulous pipa player, and Nikolai Lugansky, Yulianna Avdeeva, and Yekwon Sunwoo, three of the world's most remarkable pianists. What makes these 'firsts' so special is that they've all evolved naturally, born from our deep love for music and musicians and our passion for sharing it with Bravo! Vail audiences."

ORCHESTRA RESIDENCIES

Chamber Orchestra of Europe (June 19-22, 2025, Orchestral Series)

The Chamber Orchestra of Europe (COE) opens the 38th annual Bravo! Vail Music Festival with a three-concert residency led by German conductor Matthias Pintscher. Comprised of top musicians from across Europe, the COE makes its highly anticipated debut performing alongside legendary pianist Yefim Bronfman in Brahms' Piano Concerto Nos. 1 and 2. Additional residency highlights include Brahms' Double Concerto, with cellist Alisa Weilerstein and violinist Blake Pouliot as soloists, Schubert's Symphony No. 4, and Haydn's Symphony Nos. 31 and 44.

Sinfónica de Minería (June 23-26, 2025, Chamber Music Series, Community Concerts)

Following the success of last year's dynamic residency, Bravo! Vail welcomes back Mexico's Sinfónica de Minería-the first Latin American orchestra to perform at the Festival. Highlights of the three-day residency include a free concert at the Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park, led by Artistic Director Carlos Miguel Prieto, and performances by Sinfónica de Minería ensembles throughout the Vail Valley community, including the opening Chamber Music Series concert at the Donovan Pavilion.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (June 28-July 4, 2025, Orchestral Series)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) returns for its 24th Bravo! Vail season with five programs showcasing the orchestra's depth, versatility, and outstanding music-making.

Highlights include the Bravo! Vail debut of renowned conductor Peter Oundjian, the Amy Beach Piano Concerto performed by Anne-Marie McDermott, and the Colorado premieres of Kris Bowers' For a Younger Self, featuring violinist Charles Yang, and a new work by Dallas Symphony composer in residence Sophia Jani, co-commissioned by Bravo! Vail as part of its Symphonic Commissioning Project.

The orchestra will also bring back Bravo! Vail's popular movie night, providing the live soundtrack to a screening of The Princess Bride. Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik will close the residency with both an 80s-themed pops program and the DSO's beloved patriotic concert on the Fourth of July.

The Philadelphia Orchestra (July 6-13, 2025, Orchestral Series)

The Philadelphia Orchestra brings its extraordinary sound and innovative programming once again to Bravo! Vail as part of its 18th season in residence. Principal Guest Conductor Marin Alsop, guest conductor Stéphane Denève, and acclaimed violinist Gil Shaham will lead six outstanding performances featuring both beloved classics and exciting new works.

Residency highlights include the Colorado premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank's Picaflor: A Future Myth, a co-commission with Bravo! Vail as part of its Symphonic Commissioning Project; the debut performance of pipa player Wu Man in Zhao Jiping's Pipa Concerto No. 2; Vivaldi's The Four Seasons featuring Gil Shaham; and guest artist performances by violinist Randall Goosby, pianist Nikolai Lugansky, and guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas.

New York Philharmonic (July 16-23, 2025, Orchestral Series)

The legendary and groundbreaking New York Philharmonic (NY Phil) celebrates its 22nd Bravo! Vail season by welcoming distinguished guest conductors and artists from around the world. Guest conductors Jakub Hrůša, Santtu-Matias Rouvali, and Rafael Payare-from the Czech Republic, Finland, and Venezuela, respectively-will lead the NY Phil in six powerful performances, bringing a vibrant global perspective to the residency.

Additional highlights include the Colorado premiere of a work by Jessie Montgomery, co-commissioned by the NY Phil as part of its Project 19 and by Bravo! Vail as part of its Symphonic Commissioning Project, and guest artist appearances by violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja, cellist Sol Gabetta, soprano Miah Persson, and pianists Yulianna Avdeeva, Seong-Jin Cho, and Yekwon Sunwoo.

CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES (June 24, June 30, and July 8, July 21, 2025)

Bravo! Vail's Chamber Music Series presents four performances by internationally celebrated chamber musicians and ensembles in the beautiful, intimate environments of the Donovan Pavilion and Vilar Performing Arts Center. The 2025 series will feature the Sinfónica de Minería String Quartet with Bravo! Vail Artistic Director and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott; the Escher Quartet with guitarist Jason Vieaux; pipa player Wu Man and the Verona Quartet; and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet with McDermott.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES (July 14 and 15, 2025)

Bravo! Vail's Immersive Experiences offer listeners an in-depth exploration of a complete body of music over two concerts, with musicians themselves serving as guides. The 2025 series will focus on the expansive works of Chopin, widely regarded as one of the greatest pianists and most influential composers for piano of all time, curated and performed by acclaimed pianist and Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott.

CLASSICALLY UNCORKED (July 30 and 31, 2025)

Bravo! Vail's Classically Uncorked returns with two bold chamber music programs, co-curated and presented by the piano duo Anderson & Roe. Renowned for their visionary and electrifying approach to classical music, they have been called "the most dynamic duo of this generation" (San Francisco Classical Voice) and "rock stars of the classical music world" (Miami Herald). Anderson & Roe masterfully blend classical masterpieces with pop music, creating a one-of-a-kind chamber music experience.



EDUCATION & ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS

Throughout the Festival, Bravo! Vail offers more than 25 free concerts in the Eagle and Lake County communities, featuring emerging artists and musicians from visiting orchestras and ensembles. These accessible programs are at the heart of Bravo! Vail's mission to provide extensive music education throughout the community, ensuring everyone can enjoy high-quality classical music and educational opportunities in their own towns. Full details of all programs will be announced in March 2025.

SEASON CELEBRATION CONCERT

For more details on Bravo! Vail's 38th season, the public is invited to Bravo! Vail's Season Celebration Concert on January 28, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the Donovan Pavilion. This free event will provide an in-depth look at the season and will feature an exclusive performance by Anne-Marie McDermott and the Verona Quartet. Reservations for the Season Celebration Concert will be available in early January 2025.

