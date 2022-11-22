Bloomingdale School of Music 2022/23 Announces Free Faculty Concert Series For December 2022
Bloomingdale School of Music has announced December programming for its 2022/23 Free Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 W. 108th Street, NYC. The series continues with String Quartet Gems on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm, the annual Holiday Concert on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7pm, and Virtuosic Violin-Piano Collaboration: Two Sonatas and a Ballet on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm, both presented in-person and via livestream.
String Quartet Gems
Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm
This concert features two hidden gems for string quartet, the Quartet in G Major by Florence Price and the Lyric Quartet by William Grant Still. Paired with these works will be Claude Debussy's String Quartet, considered a cornerstone of the quartet repertoire. RSVP for free at eventbrite.com/e/string-quartet-gems-tickets-419793592937.
Naho Parrini, violin
Jenifer Ahn, violin
Angela Pickett, viola
Alberto Parrini, cello
Program
Quartet in G Major by Florence Price
i. Allegro
ii. Andante Moderato
Lyric Quartet by William Grant Still
i. The Sentimental One
ii. The Quiet One
iii. The Jovial One
String Quartet Op. 10 by Claude Debussy
i. Animé et très décidé
ii. Assez vif bien rythmé
iii. Andantino, doucement expressif
iv. Très modéré
Holiday Concert
Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7pm
The annual festive Holiday Concert features artists from faculty and administration as well as three amazing student ensembles. The program will include an excellent variety of styles and moods with works by Handel, Dvorak, and Franck as well as some fun holiday surprises! RSVP for free at eventbrite.com/e/bloomingdale-holiday-concert-tickets-463842885557.
Program
"Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson
"Panis Angelicus" by Cesar Franck
Messiah selection by G.F. Handel
"A Child is Born" by Thad Jones (arr. Eli Asher)
"What Child is This" (traditional, arr. Greg McLean)
"Good King Wenceslas" (traditional, arr. Greg McLean)
"When You Believe" by Stephen Schwartz
"All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey/Walter Afanasieff
"Waltz of the Flowers" (from the Nutcracker Suite) by P. Tchaikovsky
"Light the Candle" by Peter Yarrow
"Let it Snow!" By Jule Style
"My Favorite Things" by Richard Rodgers (arr. John Coltrane)
"Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano
Virtuosic Violin-Piano Collaboration: Two Sonatas and a Ballet
Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm
This concert features two Sonatas in which the violin and piano converse about many subjects and a ballet transcription in which both instruments give lively musical inspiration for storied dancing. Works will include Bach's Sonata in B minor, Beethoven's Sonata No. 8 for Piano and Violin and Stravinsky's Suite Italienne. RSVP for free at eventbrite.com/e/virtuosic-violin-piano-collaboration-two-sonatas-and-a-ballet-tickets-425345428627.
Claudia Schaer, violin
Olga Gurevich, piano
Program
Bach: Sonata BWV 1014 for Violin and Keyboard
Adagio
Allegro
Andante
Allegro
Beethoven: Sonata #8 in G major for piano and violin, Op.30 #3
Allegro assai
Tempo di minuetto, ma molto moderato e grazioso
Allegro vivace
Stravinsky-Dushkin: Suite Italienne
i. Introduzione
ii. Serenata
iii. Aria
iv. Tarantella
v. Minuetto e Finale
