Bloomingdale School of Music 2022/23 Announces Free Faculty Concert Series For December 2022

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced December programming for its 2022/23 Free Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 W. 108th Street, NYC. The series continues with String Quartet Gems on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm, the annual Holiday Concert on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7pm, and Virtuosic Violin-Piano Collaboration: Two Sonatas and a Ballet on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm, both presented in-person and via livestream.

String Quartet Gems

Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm

This concert features two hidden gems for string quartet, the Quartet in G Major by Florence Price and the Lyric Quartet by William Grant Still. Paired with these works will be Claude Debussy's String Quartet, considered a cornerstone of the quartet repertoire. RSVP for free at eventbrite.com/e/string-quartet-gems-tickets-419793592937.

Naho Parrini, violin

Jenifer Ahn, violin

Angela Pickett, viola

Alberto Parrini, cello

Program

Quartet in G Major by Florence Price

i. Allegro

ii. Andante Moderato

Lyric Quartet by William Grant Still

i. The Sentimental One

ii. The Quiet One

iii. The Jovial One

String Quartet Op. 10 by Claude Debussy

i. Animé et très décidé

ii. Assez vif bien rythmé

iii. Andantino, doucement expressif

iv. Très modéré

Holiday Concert

Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7pm

The annual festive Holiday Concert features artists from faculty and administration as well as three amazing student ensembles. The program will include an excellent variety of styles and moods with works by Handel, Dvorak, and Franck as well as some fun holiday surprises! RSVP for free at eventbrite.com/e/bloomingdale-holiday-concert-tickets-463842885557.

Program

"Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson

"Panis Angelicus" by Cesar Franck

Messiah selection by G.F. Handel

"A Child is Born" by Thad Jones (arr. Eli Asher)

"What Child is This" (traditional, arr. Greg McLean)

"Good King Wenceslas" (traditional, arr. Greg McLean)

"When You Believe" by Stephen Schwartz

"All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey/Walter Afanasieff

"Waltz of the Flowers" (from the Nutcracker Suite) by P. Tchaikovsky

"Light the Candle" by Peter Yarrow

"Let it Snow!" By Jule Style

"My Favorite Things" by Richard Rodgers (arr. John Coltrane)

"Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano

Virtuosic Violin-Piano Collaboration: Two Sonatas and a Ballet

Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm

This concert features two Sonatas in which the violin and piano converse about many subjects and a ballet transcription in which both instruments give lively musical inspiration for storied dancing. Works will include Bach's Sonata in B minor, Beethoven's Sonata No. 8 for Piano and Violin and Stravinsky's Suite Italienne. RSVP for free at eventbrite.com/e/virtuosic-violin-piano-collaboration-two-sonatas-and-a-ballet-tickets-425345428627.

Claudia Schaer, violin

Olga Gurevich, piano

Program

Bach: Sonata BWV 1014 for Violin and Keyboard

Adagio

Allegro

Andante

Allegro

Beethoven: Sonata #8 in G major for piano and violin, Op.30 #3

Allegro assai

Tempo di minuetto, ma molto moderato e grazioso

Allegro vivace

Stravinsky-Dushkin: Suite Italienne

i. Introduzione

ii. Serenata

iii. Aria

iv. Tarantella

v. Minuetto e Finale