Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival Repertoire Announced

The Banff Centre has announced the lineup for the International String Quartet Festival, running September 2 - 5, 2021. The program includes a slate of online concerts, talks, and film screenings.

The show's lineup of featured concerts includes:

Callisto Quartet with Desmond Hoebig

Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 7:30pm MDT

Second place laureates of the 13th Banff International String Quartet Competition, the Callisto Quartet (USA) have been praised for their "intensity and bravado" and the "cohesion and intonation one might expect from an ensemble twice their age" (Third Coast Review). Joining the Callisto is Canadian cellist Desmond Hoebig, currently Professor of Cello at The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, in Houston, Texas, USA.

Produced in partnership with the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University.

Dalí Quartet

Friday, September 3, 2021 | 7:30pm MDT

Prepare to dance as the Dalí Quartet brings its signature mix of Latin American, Classical and Romantic repertoire to our Banff audience with this concert! Trained by world-renowned artists, members of the Dalí Quartet are from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the US, and have studied at esteemed institutions such as the New England Conservatory, Cleveland Institute of Music, Juilliard, Indiana University Bloomington, and the Simón Bolivar Conservatory in Caracas, Venezuela. The quartet is based in Philadelphia, PA.

Produced in partnership with Rockport Music.

Banff Festival Chamber Orchestra

Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 7:30pm MDT

Featuring an extraordinary group of world-class chamber musicians, the Banff Festival Chamber Orchestra comes together to present a spectacular final concert of the Festival. These musicians represent some of the finest performers in Canada, exhibiting their skill and dedication through this intimate chamber orchestra presentation.

Recorded on site at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.