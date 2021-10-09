BEETHOVEN IN THE ROCKIES Will Feature Internationally Acclaimed Pianist Gjergji Gaqi in its Second Concert

After an incredible opening night of performances by the Greeley Chamber Orchestra, the UNC Asian Ensemble, and a breathtaking performance by the brilliant Colorado Piano Trio (violinist Jubal Fulks, pianist Adam Piotr Żukiewicz, and cellist Gal Faganel), Beethoven in the Rockies will have its second concert tonight featuring pianist Dr. Gjergji Gaqi.

In tonight's program, Gjergji Gaqi will perform works by Ludwig van Beethoven, William Grant Still, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Margaret Bonds, Florence B. Price, Robert Muczynski, and Fazil Say. Dr. Gaqi is a Professor of Piano at Tyler College.

Community partners and supporters of BEETHOVEN IN THE ROCKIES include the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley Chamber Orchestra, Loveland Orchestra, Polish Club of Denver, Colorado Public Radio, Greeley Tribune, German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter, EnviroTech Services, Inc., and Bank of Colorado.

Date, Time, and Location: October 9, 2021 | 7:30 PM | UNC Campus Commons, Performance Hall - 1051 22nd St, Greeley, CO 80639

For tickets, visit tickets.unco.edu. For more information about the festival and other concerts, visit www.beethovenintherockies.com.