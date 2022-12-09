BAX Presents ALUMNIGHT: A Celebration Of BAX's Student Alumni

BAX has announced its first AlumNight Showcase fundraiser event in the BAX Theater on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Co-curated and produced by former BAX students Eleanor Crawford (Alumnus 2017) and Zoe Fruchter (Alumnus 2017), the event will feature seven original performance pieces choreographed, directed, and performed by BAX student alumni as well as special guest speakers.

The event has been conceived as an opportunity to give back to BAX, a creative home where thousands of students have been nurtured to become critical and creative thinkers, artists, and civic leaders over the past three decades. The celebration illustrates how the seeds of BAX's mission as an intergenerational space operating at the intersection of education, performance, and social justice continue to bloom decade after decade. Hear more about the role BAX played in shaping young artists here.

On Saturday, January 21, former students return to the BAX Building as thriving adults - dancers, educators, administrators, designers, producers, fundraisers, parents, and, of course, audience - to pay tribute to this unique organization, former teachers, and one another. The event will raise funds for the BAX Forward Fund to meet a $50,000 matching grant from Howard Gilman Foundation, invigorating alumni and rallying support around BAX at this crucial fundraising moment in the organization's over 30 year history.

The evening showcase, presented at the BAX Theater, will be live streamed with auto-cart.. The evening will feature a raffle and celebratory after-party!

The show will be live in-person in the BAX Theater as well as live streamed with auto-cart. Please note that the BAX Theater is located on the second and third floors of the building and currently, there is no elevator or ramp. While we are actively working on a permanent solution and are committed to providing a fully ADA compliant space, we are not quite there yet.

For more information on our Accessibility Initiatives visit our website.

BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange, founded in 1991, is a multigenerational arts organization nurturing creative expression and artistic process through education, residencies, and performance at the intersection of arts and social justice.



BAX is dedicated to serving artists in progress, from children to professionals, at all ages and stages of development. The multi-faceted nature of BAX programs annually invites over 10,000 students, families, artists, audiences, and community members to embark on, and share creative journeys. For three decades, BAX has honored the power of performing arts to connect and transform individuals and communities. The education programs, artist residencies, affordable rehearsal space, community engagement opportunities, mentorship, and performances, all center artists from historically underrepresented backgrounds and prioritize lived and embodied experiences, and access, regardless of ability to pay.

