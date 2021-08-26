Avner Dorman Premiere and Underrepresented Composers Feature On Ekstasis Duo's 2021-22 Season

Ekstasis Duo celebrate the return to live concerts in the classical music world with performances throughout New York, and in Maryland and Arizona.

Their season kicks off in September with the first performance of their curated program, "...From the Shadows, " a compelling concert of moving works by underrepresented composers Lili Boulanger, Henriette Bosmans, George Walker, Alma Mahler, and Alexander Zemlinsky. Of special note is the premiere this spring 2022 of composer Avner Dorman's Double Concerto (formal title to be announced), written specifically for them.

Made possible by a generous donation from Chris Granger and the Fredonia Foundation, and consortium members Sewanee Summer Music Festival and Gettysburg College Orchestra, the double concerto for cello and piano and flexible ensemble is one of only a few double concertos specifically written for cello and piano.

Additional events include a week-long residency at Arizona's Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, and a special lecture by Ms. Farny in October titled, "Stepping off the Pedestal: The Metamorphosis from Feminine Muse to Woman Composer," as the 44th recipient of SUNY Fredonia's Kasling Award.

EKSTASIS DUO

2021-22 Season

Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM

The Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center

"...From the Shadows"

Music by

9 Church St., Fredonia, NY

Tickets $15/$13/$10

Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM

Friends of Vienna Concert Series

"...From the Shadows"

Music by Lili Boulanger, Henriette Bosmans, George Walker,

Alma Mahler, and Alexander Zemlinsky

1243 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, New York

Tickets: $14/$5

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Kasling Memorial Lecture - Rosch Recital Hall

"Stepping off the Pedestal: The Metamorphosis from Feminine Muse

to Woman Composer"

2021 Kasling Memorial Award Winner Natasha Farny

School of Music, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia, New York

Tickets: Free

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM

Live from Hochstein

"...From the Shadows"

Music by Lili Boulanger, Henriette Bosmans, George Walker,

Alma Mahler, and Alexander Zemlinsky

Hochstein School for Music and Dance

50 N. Plymouth Avenue, Rochester, New York

Tickets: Free

Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM

Faculty Recital, Rosch Recital Hall

"...From the Shadows"

School of Music, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia, New York

Tickets: Free

Monday, January 3 - Monday, January 10, 2022

Residency

Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts

1090 S. Vulture Mine Road

On the campus of Wickenburg High School

Wickenburg, Arizona

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM

Resonance Concert Series

"...From the Shadows"

St. Paul's Parish, 7579 Sandy Bottom Road, Chestertown, Maryland

Ticketed event - details on website

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Fredonia College Symphony Orchestra

NY Premiere of Avner Dorman's Double Concerto for Cello and Piano

King Concert Hall at Michael C. Rockefeller Arts Center

State University of New York at Fredonia, Fredonia, New York

Ticketed event: details on website