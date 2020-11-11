ArtsRock Presents Simone Dinnerstein in a Classical Piano Concert

The concert will be live-streamed Sunday, Nov. 15th at 2pm ET.

ArtsRock will present world-class pianist, Simone Dinnerstein, for a live-streamed performance of music from her latest album, A Character of Quiet, featuring works by Franz Schubert and Philip Glass. Hosted by Dinnerstein's longtime friend, Robin Quivers, the concert streams live from Union Arts Center this Sunday, November 15th at 2pm ET, and will be available on demand through November 20th.

Called "an artist of strikingly original ideas and irrefutable integrity" by The Washington Post, and widely hailed for her 2007 recording of Bach's Goldberg Variations, Simone Dinnerstein has had a busy performing and recording career spanning over 30 years. She has focused on bringing classical music to a wider audience and has explored broader musical interests, creating her own string ensemble, Baroklyn, which she directs from the keyboard. Their performance of Bach's cantata Ich Habe Genug in March 2020 was the last concert she gave before New York City shut down.

Like so many other artists, Dinnerstein's travel and concerts were cancelled when the pandemic hit. After a period when she did not play the piano at all, Dinnerstein was moved in June 2020 to create A Character of Quiet. Recorded over two days at her home in Brooklyn, the album includes works by Schubert and Glass. "They both create a feeling of a solitary journey, a sense of time being trapped through repeated vision and revision as the music tries to work itself to a conclusion. This all spoke to the way I was feeling," says Dinnerstein.

ArtsRock's Artistic Director and WQXR Host, Elliott Forrest, says "we're so glad we can continue to present outstanding programs in-person and now virtual - and share Simone Dinnerstein's vision to grow the audience for classical music. Please join us live on Sunday or whenever your schedule allows until November 20th."

ArtsRock is grateful for the support of Media Partner, WQXR, as well as Event Sponsors, roost at Union Arts Center and Rockland County Tourism.

Tickets: $10, $25, $50 per household

More info: www.ArtsRock.org

