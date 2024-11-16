Applications Now Open For The Solti Foundation U.S.'s 2025 Solti Fellow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Annual applications for The Solti Foundation's largest grant are now open. The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award is awarded annually to a single, promising American conductor 36 years of age or younger. One of the largest of its kind, it provides essential career guidance, industry connections and a cash purse of $30,000 to aid grant recipients as they further hone the skills of their craft. Previous recipients include François López-Ferrer, Keitaro Harada, Earl Lee, Gemma New, Aram Demirjian, Yaniv Dinur, Roderick Cox, Christopher Allen, Karina Canellakis, Vladimir Kulenovic, Cristian Macelaru, James Feddeck, Case Scaglione, Eric Nielsen, and Anthony Barrese.

For over two decades The Foundation has diligently helped American conductors in the early stages of their careers. Recipients of The Sir Georg Solti Fellow, as it is also known, may use the financial portion of the grant in various ways to specifically advance his/her career, whether it be further studies, language study, purchases of scores, or travel. The Foundation's Board of Directors comprises experts from all areas of the classical music industry, and therefore the Award also brings door-opening introductions within the industry and valuable access to professional mentors.

The Solti Foundation U.S., which also awards Career Assistant Awards and The Elizabeth Buccheri Opera Residency, is the only American Foundation to grant these kinds of awards each year to young American conductors.

Applicants must be:

citizens or permanent residents of the United States (documentation required)

career-ready artists in the field of conducting

no older than 36 years of age as of the application deadline of January 25, 2025

currently developing a career as a symphonic/operatic conductor.

All applications from The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award are considered for a Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award. Applications are reviewed by an awards committee comprised of a panel of professionals with broad musical and conducting experience. The Foundation reserves the right to withhold a grant in any given year if the Awards Committee does not find suitable applicants in one or more of the various award categories.

The 2025 Solti Fellow will receive door-opening introductions, ongoing professional mentoring, and a grant of $30,000.00 (thirty thousand U.S. dollars) payable over two years. Grants may only be used for expenses incurred after the award is made.

Learn more about the Foundation here.

Apply for the Award here.

Comments