Announcing The World Premiere Of Global Virtual Choir Sing Around The GloBe, June 20

COVID-19 has swept and plagued the world by storm, and has robbed many of their families, livelihoods, and ways of living. In an effort to spread unity in a time of conflict and strife, choirs from across the world have joined in forming a virtual choir under the name "Sing Around The gloBe" to perform Frank Ticheli's "Earth Song" on Youtube.

The acronym for the project, "Sing Around The gloBe" (SATB), is a wordplay on the four voice parts in a choir: Sopranos, Altos, Tenors and Basses. Despite the geographical distance that separates the choirs, 167 singers from a total of 21 award-winning choirs have joined together to perform Frank Ticheli's "Earth Song," a song that prays for harmony and peace in times of darkness and conflict. Viewers all around the globe will be able to enjoy a seamless rendition of an audio and visual experience produced by Grammy-winning sound engineer, Bill Hare, prominent conductor, composer and arranger,Ralf Schmitt, and X Factor creative director, Andrew Timm.

"The recent epidemic has affected all aspects of life, and we believe that this project is an opportunity to overcome the current challenges with positivity, compassion and grace," said Mr. Ronnie Kay Yen Cheng, the Headmaster of Diocesan Boys' School and co-founder of the project. "Through advancements in technology, we hope we are able to breach the boundaries and difficulties that currently separate us, and we hope to unite people's hearts through the power of music. We sincerely hope that when viewers enjoy this performance, they will be able to experience our message of unity, friendship, and see hope in the face of difficulty."

"Earth Song" performed by Sing Around The gloBe will premiere on YouTube on June 20, 2020.

Please email singaroundtheglobe@gmail.com for more information.



