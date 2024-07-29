Anna Clyne & The Knights' SHORTHAND To Be Released In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY-nominated composer Anna Clyne and inimitable orchestral collective The Knights, led by Eric Jacobsen, have announced the release of a new album, SHORTHAND, out August 23, 2024 on Sony Classical.

Available now to preorder and presave, the digital release features performances by an illustrious group of soloists including mandolinist Avi Avital, violinists Colin Jacobsen and Pekka Kuusisto, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The debut single , the first movement of Clyne's Three Sisters, is available now on all digital platforms - listen here. SHORTHAND will be released in Dolby Atmos format, recorded by close collaborator, GRAMMY Award-winning audio engineer Jody Elff.

SHORTHAND brings together a host of internationally acclaimed artists and presents a collection of Clyne's compositions, including its title-track, Shorthand, for cello and string orchestra recorded here with Yo-Yo Ma. Three Sisters is performed by its dedicatee mandolinist Avi Avital, and Clyne's double violin concerto Prince of Clouds places violinists Colin Jacobsen and Pekka Kuusisto in the spotlight. With works spanning more than a decade, SHORTHAND presents musical conversations between the soloists and the ensemble, as well as within the ensemble itself.

The album also features Clyne's most personal work, Within Her Arms, written as a tribute to her late mother. Scored for 15 individual string parts, the music is shaped around a simple motif which grows and moves around the listener throughout the piece. The title is taken from a poem by the Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist, Thich Nhat Hanh.

Poetry, art and music are reflected throughout the album, with Prince of Clouds drawing on Baudelaire's poem L'Albatros. Three Sisters reflects on three stars found in the constellation of Orion, whilst Shorthand muses on Beethoven's Kreutzer Sonata and the novella by Tolstoy of the same name, taking its title from his statement, "Music is the shorthand of emotion." The album also features the premiere recording of Shorthand (Redux), a reimagining of Clyne's thoughtful work.

Composer Anna Clyne, and The Knights' Artistic Directors Colin Jacobsen and Eric Jacobsen, say: "SHORTHAND represents over two decades of artistic friendships and collaborations - each of the artists on this album has played an important part in our artistic lives. It has brought together so many creative spirits and it has been an honor to record these works with them all. Over the span of two years, starting at the Clark Art Institute in Massachusetts to Power Station Studios in New York City, we have come together to create this special album that we are excited to share with you."

Boldly bringing a contemporary take to classical music through cross-genre collaborations and new technology, Anna Clyne was named the world's most performed living female British composer in both 2022 and 2023 by Bachtrack. Her forthcoming year sees major instrumentalists and orchestras presenting her music to audiences across the globe, with highlights including the world premiere of a new work for orchestra, voices and electronics called The Gorgeous Nothings at the BBC Proms with the BBC Philharmonic (July 30, 2024); the world premiere of PALETTE - a Concerto for Augmented Orchestra by the St Louis Symphony Orchestra (February 14, 2025); and further performances of her new solo instrumental concertos across the world - Weathered for clarinetist Martin Fröst, Glasslands for saxophonist Jess Gillam and Time and Tides for violinist Pekka Kuusisto.

For a complete list of performances of Anna Clyne's work please click here.

SHORTHAND Tracklist

1. Anna Clyne - Shorthand (2020) [11:47]

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

2-4. Anna Clyne - Three Sisters (2017)

i. One [5:11]

ii. Two [5:14]

iii. Three [5:03]

Avi Avital, mandolin

5. Anna Clyne - Prince of Clouds [14:23]

Colin Jacobsen and Pekka Kuusisto, violins

6. Anna Clyne - Within Her Arms (2008-9) [12:20]

7. Anna Clyne - Shorthand REDUX (2023) [6:19]

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

TT: 60:00:17

The Knights

Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Colin Jacobsen, violin

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Avi Avital, mandolin

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Comments