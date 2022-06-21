Andrés Cepeda to Perform Live In Concert At Carnegie Hall On Thursday, October 6

Producer, singer and composer Andrés Cepeda will bring his career retrospective concert "The Purple Route" to New York City with a performance at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, October 6. Tickets are $45, $65, $85 and $150 and available at www.carnegiehall.org.

"The Purple Route" is Andrés Cepeda's latest musical journey, which brings his unique brand of Latin pop and rock, mixed with a dose of bolero, to eager North American audiences throughout the fall. The tour visits some of his greatest hits, as well as songs from his latest studio album, 2021's "Me Estas Haciendo Falta," all accompanied by a band of stellar musicians.

Originally from Bogota, Colombia, Cepeda is a three-time Latin Grammy winner and thirteen-time nominee with multiple diamond, platinum and gold records to his name. He has collaborated with great artists including Juan Luis Guerra, Jessi & Joy, Cali & Dandee, Morat, Joss Favela, Leo Dan, Fonseca, Ricardo Montaner, Kany García and Tommy Torres, among many others. His career spans over 20 years--making him one of the most important pop artists in Latin America.

For more information, please visit https://andrescepeda.com.co/.