American Symphony Orchestra Opens Its Season At Carnegie Hall With Elgar's THE KINGDOM

The 58th season of American Symphony Orchestra's Vanguard series at Carnegie Hall will open on October 31 with Music Director Leon Botstein leading the ASO in a performance of Edward Elgar's great choral work, The Kingdom, the second of Elgar's incomplete trilogy of oratorios.

Beginning with the calling of twelve young men (The Apostles), The Kingdom explores the start of the apostles' mission on earth, ultimately unfolding at the end of time (The Last Judgement). This immense choral work-set to scriptural references from the New Testament-focuses on the apostle Peter and the beginnings of the Christian Church in Jerusalem. Guest soloists are soprano Janai Brugger, one of Opera News' top 25 "brilliant young artists"; mezzo-soprano Eve Gigliotti, who performed in Die Walküre last season at the Metropolitan Opera; tenor Cooper Nolan, praised by Musical America for his "bright, shining, tenor"; and baritone Alexander Birch Elliot, who recently debuted at both the Houston Grand Opera and the Metropolitan Opera as Zurga in Les Pêcheurs de Perles.

The next concert in the series will be Sons of Bach, presenting rarely-performed works by the four fellows who followed in the footsteps of their famous father, J.S. Bach. The performance is part of the ASO's expanded 2019-2020 season, which includes this additional concert at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall (December 19, 2019).

Music director Leon Botstein will provide the musical context for the program in a lively, 30-minute Conductor's Notes Q&A session, free for all ticket holders, one hour before the concert. As for all ASO programs, these discussions offer animated learning opportunities for both concert-goers and music connoisseurs alike.

﻿

Tickets, priced at $25-$65, are available at carnegiehall.org, CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800 or the box office at 57th St & 7th Ave.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You