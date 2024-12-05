All Classical Radio to Host Public Grand Opening Of Its New Media Arts Center At KOIN Tower

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All Classical Radio is inviting community members to the public grand opening of its new Media Arts Center and broadcasting headquarters at KOIN Tower in downtown Portland. The free and festive public event will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2024, between noon and 3 p.m. PST, in the main lobby of KOIN Tower. All Classical Radio is currently accepting names on a waitlist for free timed-entry tours of its new broadcast studios on Sunday, and the station is scheduling additional free public touring and other opportunities to experience the new broadcast studios in early 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome the public into our modernized Media Arts Center in downtown Portland," says All Classical Radio's President and CEO Suzanne Nance. "Building on over four decades of community centered service, and thanks to an outpouring of generous support from individuals, businesses, and foundations, All Classical Radio has built a state-of-the-art facility where we can expand our service and realize new dreams."

At the December 8 grand opening, guests can enjoy cider and cookies, youth activities, and All Classical's gift shop, while mingling with their favorite radio hosts and fellow music lovers. Visitors who schedule a tour of the new Media Arts Center will hear live performances featuring Leah Yorkston, Courtney Freed, Stephanie Smith, María García, Adam Eccleston, and more celebrated local musicians.

All Classical Radio is a nationally recognized public radio station with a local reach of over 250,000 regular listeners through the radio, and 400,000 monthly visitors through its website, representing listeners across the United States and in over 100 countries worldwide. Over 98% of All Classical Radio's programming is produced locally from its downtown Portland studios. With its International Children's Arts Network (ICANradio.org), All Classical's one-of-a-kind station designed for youth, families, and educators, All Classical offers 48 hours of enriching curated content daily.

In May 2023, All Classical Radio announced its plans to move to a larger office space with modernized production studios to support its evolution as a thriving arts and culture network, the first network of its kind in the nation. Once the home of KOIN Center Cinemas, All Classical Radio's new broadcasting headquarters is 15,000 sq ft, 3,000 sq ft more than the previous space. It includes five state-of-the-art production studios, including the Moonflower Studio dedicated to youth programming and mentorship. In its Irving Levin Performance Hall, a multi-functional performance venue, audiences may gather for a wide variety of events. In the new recording studio, All Classical Radio will celebrate, document, and amplify artists, allowing musicians in the Pacific Northwest to be recorded and broadcast around the world.

All Classical Radio is the area's most accessible and wide-reaching resource for outstanding music, arts, and cultural programming. It produces the vast majority of its content locally - a rarity in public media - demonstrating the station's commitment to its community. Over the past four decades, the station has become a beloved institution, serving as a trusted source for classical music enthusiasts, a beacon for community connection, and a platform for talented musicians and artists of all ages.

"At every step of building this center, we prioritized enhancing our radio service and programming, expanding arts access and youth education, and providing an unparalleled space to gather around the arts," says Nance. "This is an exciting time for All Classical Radio, and for our community of listeners and supporters near and far. We're looking forward to a bright future for classical music, radio, and the arts."

