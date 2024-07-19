AWAKE, Debut Album From 17-year-old Composer Samuel Siskind, To Be Released in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fourth Wall Ensemble will present its collaboration with new talent and ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Award winner Samuel Siskind on his debut composing album Awake, set to be released by Tiger Turn on all streaming platforms beginning August 29, 2024.

LA-based Siskind is an in-demand young composer and high school senior who drew inspiration for his anthology of compositions and original text from time spent secluded in nature, away from the busy streets of the city.

An LA Philharmonic Composing Fellow, Siskind's work has been performed by members of the legendary orchestra. This summer he is 1 of 30 students selected by Juilliard Dean of Music and renowned composer, David Serkin Ludwig to participate in their Summer Composition Program, studying with the composers he grew up listening to including Eric Whitacre, John Corigliano, Reena Esmail, and Wynton Marsalis.

As a vocalist and featured soloist in the GRAMMY Award-winning National Children's Chorus, Samuel had the unique experience of singing in the Carnegie Hall premieres of his own compositions "Soaring Dreams" in 2024 and "The Forest" in 2019. The latter went on to be performed on a tour of Asia culminating in a live televised performance from the DMZ with youth artists from North and South Korea.

When pandemic lock downs went into effect, Samuel found solace in writing pieces which can now be heard on Awake. Having just started high school during this time, he and his peers were coping with the mental health impacts of staying at home. "I found writing the piece during isolation an exhilarating escape," said Siskind.

GRAMMY nominated baritone Johnathan McCullough, who serves as director of the National Youth Opera Academy, first met Samuel when he was singing in the program's Vail, Colorado production in 2022. McCullough, who received acclaim for his cinematic production of David T. Little's Soldier Songs on the topic of mental health and the toll of war, was immediately struck by how frankly his compositions addressed mental health topics.

Reflecting on their meeting he says, "I first knew Samuel as a principal singer with a strong baritone voice, but then found out that he composed as well. I asked to hear some of his pieces and knew right away that he had a very special talent. It is vitally important that the music we make spreads messages of what we are passionate about and Samuel does just that."

McCullough shared Siskind's work with Georg Solti Conducting Award winner Christopher Allen who together run NYC-based vocal group Fourth Wall Ensemble. They began putting the pieces together to get Samuel's work heard by a larger audience. Fourth Wall Ensemble recorded Samuel's choral catalog in New York with Allen conducting and playing piano, days after the Carnegie Hall premier of "Soaring Dreams." Also included on the album is an art song written by Samuel performed by Allen and McCullough. The album concludes with a piano étude performed by Siskind.

Siskind's mentor, UCLA composition professor and former chair, Ian Krouse says, "Samuel is emerging as one of the most promising young composers of his generation. His music is original and rigorous yet always accessible and beautiful."

Track Listing

Release I: Soaring Dreams - SATB & Piano Release II: Strident Downpour - SATB & Piano Release III: Out from the Deep - SATB (a cappella) The Forest - SATB & Piano Tranquil Beauty - Baritone & Piano Evolution - Piano Étude

Comments