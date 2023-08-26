2023 Honens Festival To Close Out The Last Days of Summer

The award-winning Honens Festival will return to Calgary September 7 to 10, 2023 to wrap up the warmth of summer. One of Canada's premier classical music events, this year's Festival consists of eight extraordinary performances-half of them with free admission-over four days.

The 2023 Festival is a celebration of piano brimming with innovative performances and dynamic community concerts. Illia Ovcharenko returns to Calgary for his first public performance since his win at the 2022 Honens International Piano Competition last October. The Ukrainian pianist, who's been praised as "technically flawless and impeccably musical," (International Piano) has had a busy season of touring prominent Festivals across the world and will be in Calgary for four days to dazzle us, including a solo recital on September 8 with a program that includes Liszt's piano transcription of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. His additional performances include with three other pianists-Honens Artistic Director Jon Kimura Parker, and Calgary pianists Akiko Tominaga and Jani Parsons-in "176 Keys: two pianos, eight hands" on September 7 and 8.

Also front and centre at this year's Festival is the lauded Ladom Ensemble combining piano, cello, accordion, and percussion in a unique blend of acoustic chamber and world music that is passionate, sophisticated, and wild. Ladom is the star of the show at the late-night Bison Noir at the Royal Canadian Legion No. 1 on September 8 with a diverse program that traverses from Prokofiev and Bartók to Piazzolla and Radiohead. They will also enthrall the audience with their sounds at the ever-popular Open Air concert at Central Memorial Park on September 9. And of course, with support from High River Gift of Music Society, Honens will bring Open Air back to High River for the closing concert of the Festival on September 10 at George Lane Memorial Park.

Last, but not least, Xenia @ Honens presents Ladom Ensemble in two family-friendly concerts on September 9 and 10 that embrace neurodiversity and disability. With music representing a wide variety of musical traditions, Xenia @ Honens has been specially designed to be accessible and inclusive for neurodivergent listeners, people with disabilities, and others who face social and systemic barriers to attending typical events. All ages and expressions are welcome-bring the whole family!

"Everyone deserves access to the quality music many of us experience in the concert hall. Xenia works with the neurodiversity and disability communities to design, produce, and present exceptional performing arts experiences for those within communities who face systemic and social barriers to inclusion, and Honens is proud to present two of these accessible concerts at our 2023 Festival," says John Kieser, Honens' recently appointed President & CEO.

There is something for everyone, so soak up those last days of summer and don't miss a beat of the 2023 Honens Festival.

Tickets and more information can be obtained on Honens' website at Click Here.

ABOUT HONENS

Honens discovers, nurtures, and presents Complete Artists-21st century pianists for 21st century audiences. The Honens International Piano Competition takes place every three years and is considered one of the world's most prestigious events of its kind. Honens prepares its Laureates for the rigours and realities of professional careers in music and creates opportunities for growth and exposure. The annual Honens Festival is one of Canada's premier classical music events, intended to share Mrs. Honens' love of world-renowned music with Albertans every year.

Esther Honens created a legacy of musical excellence to be enjoyed for generations. In 1991, knowing she was near the end of her life, Mrs. Honens gave $5 million to endow an international piano competition in her hometown of Calgary, Canada. Her generosity, vision, and love of music continue to touch the lives of Calgarians, Canadians, musicians, and music-lovers around the world.

ABOUT HIGH RIVER GIFT OF MUSIC SOCIETY

The High River Gift of Music Society is a non-profit organization that has brought excellence in music to the community of High River since 2009. Its aim is to open the doors to the world of music through education, outreach activities, and incredible musical performance.

While its focus is primarily on classical music, there are a wide range of instrumentalists and vocalists appearing on the High River stage. From the ancient Chinese pipa to the grand piano, from marimba to guitar to opera and ensemble choirs, High River Gift of Music Society appreciates and supports diversity and loves to surprise its audiences.

Outside of the concert hall, it supports its community by extending the gift of music in other ways: seeking out artists who are both communicative and talented, able to provide insight into how great music is inspired, composed, and played. Each season is capped with its Young Artists Extraordinaire event, welcoming talented local musicians as they embark on their musical careers with the support of our generous audience members.

2023 Honens Festival SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 7, 4 p.m.

containR | 1020 2 Ave NW

FREE ADMISSION

The 2023 Honens Festival kicks off with the annual audience favourite-176 Keys. Eight hands will fly on two pianos when 2022 Honens Prize Laureate Illia Ovcharenko is joined by Artistic Director Jon Kimura Parker, as well as Calgary pianists Akiko Tominaga and Jani Parsons. The program includes the massive Toccata and Fugue by J.S. Bach, Dave Brubeck's "Take Five," Milhaud's colourful Scaramouche, and cameo appearances by Scott Joplin's Rags and Wagner's Valkyries.

program

Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D minor BWV 565

Mozart: I: Allegro con spirito from Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major

Milhaud: Scaramouche Op. 165B

I: Vif

II: Modère

III: Brazileira

Desmond: Take Five

Olson: A Scott Joplin Rag Rhapsody

Copland: Hoedown from Rodeo

Wagner: The Ride of the Valkyries

Friday, September 8, 12:30 p.m.

Stephen Avenue Walk, 100 E block

FREE ADMISSION

(same program)

Illia Ovcharenko in Recital: Dialogue

Friday, September 8, 7 p.m.

St. Stephen's Anglican Church | 1121 14 Ave SW

In his first solo recital appearance in Calgary since being named 2022 Honens Prize Laureate, Illia Ovcharenko performs Franz Liszt's astounding transcription of Beethoven's beloved Symphony No. 7. Music by J.S. Bach, Scarlatti, and Ukrainian composer Levko Revutsky rounds out this beautiful program.

program

Scarlatti: Sonata in B minor K.27

Revutsky: Sonata Allegro in B minor

Scarlatti: Sonata K. 87

Bach: Prelude in B minor

Beethoven arr. Liszt: Symphony No.7 in A Major

Friday, September 8, 9:30 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion No. 1 | 116 7 Avenue SE

Come for a trip around the world with Canada's renowned Ladom Ensemble through the piano, accordion, cello, and percussion. Traditional melodies meet the flavours of Persia, Romania, Russia, and Argentina, and for fans of alternative rock, music of Radiohead.

Ladom Ensemble:

Michael Bridge: accordion

Adam Campbell: percussion

Pouya Hamidi: piano

Beth Silver: cello

program:

Hamidi: Raha

Prokofiev: Dance of the Knights

Radiohead: Weird Fishes / Arpeggi

Hamidi: Noor

Trad.: Tebi Majko Misli Lete

Payvar: Chahar Mezrab-e-Mahoor

Trad.: East Coast Medley/ Romanian Fantasies

Bartók: Romanian Dances

Chopin: Étude No. 3 in E Major Op. 10 "Tristesse"

Piazzolla: Libertango

Saturday, September 9, 10:30 a.m.

St. Stephen's Anglican Church | 1121 14 Ave SW

Join the Ladom Ensemble for a family-friendly concert that embraces neurodiversity and disability. With music representing a wide variety of musical traditions, this event has been specially designed to be accessible and inclusive for neurodivergent listeners, people with disabilities, and others who face social and systemic barriers to attending typical events. All ages and expressions are welcome. To eliminate financial barriers, tickets will be refunded at the concert ($5 per family). Presented in partnership with Xenia Concerts Inc.

Concert features:

All expressions welcome! Feel free to make noise, get up, or stim.

Wheelchair accessible venue, including washrooms.

Venue guide (downloadable on website).

Sensory toys and noise canceling earmuffs available.

Flexible seating and separate area for breaks.

Stretch breaks and freedom of movement during the concert.

Visual schedule.

Scent-free environment.

Saturday, September 9, 2 p.m.

Central Memorial Park | 1221 2 St SW

Join this free musical extravaganza in the beautiful Central Memorial Park. Enjoy an afternoon with pianists Illia Ovcharenko and Jon Kimura Parker, violinist Donovan Seidle, and the Ladom Ensemble for a family-friendly program from blazingly virtuosic Rachmaninov to charming salon pieces by Elgar and Albeniz.

program:

Franck: II: Allegro from Sonata in A Major

Elgar: Salut d'Amour

Brahms: I: Vivace ma non troppo from Sonata No. 1 in G Major Op. 78

Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat Major Op. 53 "Heroic"

Drdla: Souvenir

Albeniz: Tango

Copeland: Celeste

Prokofiev: Dance of the Knights

Nazaroff: Freylakh Medley

Brahms: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5

Rachmaninov: Suite No. 2 for two pianos Op. 17

I: Introduction

II: Waltz

III: Romance

IV: Tarantella

Sunday, September 10, 10:30 a.m.

Brookfield Residential YMCA at Seton | 4995 Market St SE

To eliminate financial barriers, tickets will be refunded at the concert ($5 per family).

(same program as 9 September)

Sunday, September 10, 2 p.m.

George Lane Memorial Park | 343 Macleod Trail SW

Join us for a free musical extravaganza in the beautiful George Lane Memorial Park. Enjoy an afternoon in the park with pianists Illia Ovcharenko and Jon Kimura Parker, violinist Donovan Seidle, and the Ladom Ensemble for a family-friendly program from blazingly virtuosic Rachmaninov to charming salon pieces by Elgar and Albeniz.

(same program as September 9)