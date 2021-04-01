WHO ARE WE? By Elogeia Hadley Shines A Spotlight On The Myriad Contributions Of African Descendants

"Who are we? Where did we come from? What have we accomplished?" These are frequent questions for African-Americans, especially during Black History Month.

Author Elogeia Hadley begins to answer these questions and more with the release of her first book Who Are We? Contributions of the African Diaspora from Past to Present, which highlights African descendants' contributions to global history and culture.

Many attempts to discuss African-American accomplishments focus only on a handful of athletes and entertainers who have achieved fame in the United States within the last century. Hadley seeks to expand the knowledge of lesser-known figures who have made major contributions in the United States and around the world. In Who Are We? Hadley details numerous inventions and contributions, including to architecture, civil rights, education, arts, military, and travel, among others.

"This book is a snapshot of accomplishments and contributions throughout the African Diaspora," Hadley said. Her snapshot ranges across continents to include Asia and Europe, and through time from pre-colonial years to today. Who Are We? celebrates the multi-faceted identities and accomplishments of African descendants.

Who Are We? is published by Walters Publishing from Blue Artists, LLC. It is available online through elogeiahadley.com, barnesandnoble.com, and Amazon.

For more information about Elogeia Hadley and her book, please visit elogeiahadley.com.