WHO ARE WE? By Elogeia Hadley Shines A Spotlight On The Myriad Contributions Of African Descendants

The book highlights African descendants' contributions to global history and culture. 

Apr. 1, 2021  

WHO ARE WE? By Elogeia Hadley Shines A Spotlight On The Myriad Contributions Of African Descendants

"Who are we? Where did we come from? What have we accomplished?" These are frequent questions for African-Americans, especially during Black History Month.

Author Elogeia Hadley begins to answer these questions and more with the release of her first book Who Are We? Contributions of the African Diaspora from Past to Present, which highlights African descendants' contributions to global history and culture.

Many attempts to discuss African-American accomplishments focus only on a handful of athletes and entertainers who have achieved fame in the United States within the last century. Hadley seeks to expand the knowledge of lesser-known figures who have made major contributions in the United States and around the world. In Who Are We? Hadley details numerous inventions and contributions, including to architecture, civil rights, education, arts, military, and travel, among others.

"This book is a snapshot of accomplishments and contributions throughout the African Diaspora," Hadley said. Her snapshot ranges across continents to include Asia and Europe, and through time from pre-colonial years to today. Who Are We? celebrates the multi-faceted identities and accomplishments of African descendants.

Who Are We? is published by Walters Publishing from Blue Artists, LLC. It is available online through elogeiahadley.com, barnesandnoble.com, and Amazon.

For more information about Elogeia Hadley and her book, please visit elogeiahadley.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Youth Princess Bedhead T-Shirt
Break A Leg Sweatshirt
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Books Stories
Launch Pad Publishing Releases Energy And Longevity Book Bringing Biohacking To The Masses Photo

Launch Pad Publishing Releases Energy And Longevity Book Bringing Biohacking To The Masses

Tara Eldana Releases New Steamy Romance GETTING TO FOREVER Photo

Tara Eldana Releases New Steamy Romance GETTING TO FOREVER

Andrew C. Raiford Releases New Sci-fi Fantasy VOID OF POWER: FROM THE ASHES Photo

Andrew C. Raiford Releases New Sci-fi Fantasy VOID OF POWER: FROM THE ASHES

Stephane Wrembel To Release Django LImpressionniste, A Book Of Music Transcriptions Of Com Photo

Stephane Wrembel To Release 'Django L'Impressionniste', A Book Of Music Transcriptions Of Compositions By Django Reinhardt


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel