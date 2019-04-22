Unsolicited Press Announces Availability of 'Little Acres' by David Feela
Unsolicited Press announces the immediate availability of "Little Acres" by David Feela.
Utah's first Poet Laureate David Lee wrote, "If you want to read a book filled with love, life, and razor wit based on incredible observation and perception, written in some of the sharpest, best-crafted lines you'll find out there anywhere on the vast horizon of poetry, brimming with the freshest imagery and figurative language you've seen in eons, this just might be your lucky day."
"Little Acres" is that book - a chapbook really - of 40 trim pages, like a small lyrical garden rooted in a sensibility that surrounds everything rural: landscape, trees, birds, animals, flowers, weather, all filtered through an intuitive sensibility, all contributing to the book's passion for both language and insight. Loosely arranged around a season on a tiny acreage, these poems shape a kind of almanac for living in the natural world. Surprises, pleasures, disappointments, the rich emotions the inhabit the heart. They are carefully crafted poems inhabited by muses, palpable as the sun or the moon, offering readers the experience of understanding a familiar poetic landscape.
David Feela, retired from a 27 year teaching career, works as a poet, freelance columnist, and thrift store book collector. He earned an MFA from Vermont College, with undergraduate degrees from St. Cloud State University. His writing has appeared in hundreds of regional and national publications, including syndication by the High Country News "Writers on the Range," and The Denver Post. Writing has appeared in Mountain Gazette, Small Farmer's Journal, Utne Reader, the Santa Fe Literary Review, to name a few. For 11 years Feela served as a contributing editor for the former Inside/Outside Southwest magazine. He currently writes monthly columns for the Four Corners Free Press and the Durango Telegraph.
Feela has authored one poetry chapbook, Thought Experiments (Maverick Press, 1998), winner of the Southwest Poet Series, a full-length poetry edition, The Home Atlas (WordTech, 2009), and a collection of essays, How Delicate These Arches (Raven's Eye Press, 2012) which was chosen as a creative non-fiction finalist for the Colorado Book Award. A selection of his poetry is forthcoming in volume 2, The Geography of Hope: Poets of Colorado's Western Slope, through Conundrum Press. He resides in Cortez, Colorado.
Unsolicited Press was founded in 2012 and is based in Portland, Oregon.
