THE RISING PLACE By David Armstrong Set For June 2 Release

The Rising Place by David Armstrong will be released this June. Published by The Wild Rose Press in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1509230655, 198 pages, $13.99) and eBook ($3.99) editions, The Rising Place will be available wherever fine books are sold on June 2, 2020.

Mississippi native David Armstrong delivers an outstanding debut novel in The Rising Place. An extraordinary-and extraordinarily touching-work of historical fiction, The Rising Place is centered on a mesmerizing premise: What if you found a hidden box of letters from World War II that belonged to a reclusive old maid who had just died? Would you read them? And what if you did read them and discovered a compelling story about unrequited love, betrayal, and murder that happened over seventy years ago in a small, southern town?

About The Rising Place: When a young attorney named David moves to Hamilton, Mississippi to practice law, his first case is to draft a will for Emily Hodge. "Miss Emily" is a 75-year-old spinster who is shunned by Hamilton society, but David is more than a little intrigued and can't understand why this charming lady seems to have lived such a solitary and forgotten life.

When Emily later dies, David goes to her hospital room to retrieve her few possessions and bequeath them as she directed, and he finds a sewing box full of letters in the back of her nightstand drawer. He takes the letters back to his law office, and when he starts reading them, he discovers why Emily Hodge was ostracized by Hamilton society and why she died alone-but definitely not forgotten.

The Rising Place is a deeply moving tale, set against the backdrop of a small town in the Deep South. Resplendent with rich historical detail, an intriguing premise, and a thoughtful and thought-provoking storyline, The Rising Place is filled with characters that spring to life from within the novel's pages. At once a story about the pain of unrequited love, The Rising Place is also a story about grief and grace, faith and forgiveness, hope and healing, resilience and redemption, and the indefatigable human spirit. A beautifully written tale whose time is now, The Rising Place takes readers back to an age of innocence, a time in history prior to and during World War II, when life moved more slowly, and when more emphasis was placed on such values as friendship and forgiveness. Novelist David Armstrong has crafted a powerful, standout debut novel destined to stay with readers long after the final page is turned. A masterful, mesmerizing, marvelous tale, The Rising Place is unforgettable.

Prior to being published, The Rising Place was made into a film by Flatland Pictures and won sixteen film festival awards before opening in both New York and Los Angeles. It is currently available on DVD.

David Armstrong was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi. He is an attorney, former mayor and former candidate for the United States Congress. He received both an undergraduate and master's degree in political science from Mississippi State University, where he also taught American and local government. After graduate school, David worked as a copywriter for over two years before being accepted to the University of Mississippi School of Law, where he graduated with honors. Currently, David serves as the Chief Operating Officer for the City of Columbus, Mississippi. David has also written four screenplays and two other novels, one of which, The Third Gift, is under contract to be published in the summer of 2020. David is the father of two grown sons, William and Canon, and lives in one of the oldest and most haunted antebellum homes in Columbus where he continues to write and take care of a crotchety old cat named Butch. Visit David Armstrong online at: www.therisingplace.com

