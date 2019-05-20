THE HAMILTON 16 Book Now Available

Freshman author, Amelia Atwater's book, "The Hamilton 16," sees heightened sales with the announcement of the show's Chicago closing.

"I am humbled and honored that so many people have been drawn into my crazy journey frequenting Hamilton shows," Atwater said. "I figured one of two things would happen upon the book's release: Either people would love it (as they do the musical) or they would say 'This woman is totally nuts.'"

Atwater, who writes under a pseudonym, is an attorney/writer who has been published in various magazines, blogs and legal periodicals. Though this is her first book, she has worked on numerous projects with award winning writers, including a New York Times Bestselling Author.

The Hamilton 16 documents Atwater's "tour" of Hamilton: An American Musical, during which she saw the production 31 times in Chicago, London, New York City and San Francisco. The book offers valuable guidance regarding Hamilton attendance (seating, "do's and don'ts," ways to optimize show patronage, etc.), and contains a thoughtful discussion regarding a period of unprecedented self-discovery experienced by Atwater, sparked by her analysis of Hamilton and Burr - both as characters in the production and as historical figures.

The book includes actor interviews, show-related anecdotes, a fan artist spotlight; and is geared towards existing fans and newcomers alike. Print and Kindle editions are currently available on Amazon.

Rebel Ryder, LLC is a publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois that distributes both non-fiction and fiction literature.





