Shanita Allen Releases New Children's Picture Book 'What Is A Dream?'

Author Shanita Allen has announced the release of her new children's book, What is a Dream? This is the second book in her Let's Go Dreaming book series. Book one, Sleep, Tiny Dreamer was released in September 2019.

Have you ever wondered "just what exactly is a dream?" What do dreams sound like? What do dreams feel like? How are dreams created? Well, this adorable bedtime story explains it all!

Join Little Ari and her talking dog, Pepper, as she reveals a magical formula for creating a dream and explains what dreams are, through the use of the 5 senses. This whimsical bedtime story will certainly ensure that your little one has the sweetest of dreams.

"What Is A Dream?" is a bedtime story for toddlers and young children ages 4-8. Your child will be sleeping peacefully after reading this, while venturing into the world of dreams. "What is a Dream?" is the second book in the Let's Go Dreaming series, written by author Shanita Allen.

What is a Dream? is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

