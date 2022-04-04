Robert J. Sherman Launches New Songbook THE ROBBIE SHERMAN SONGBOOK: BACKING TRACKS AND VOCAL GUIDES

In celebration of the 100-year anniversary of published Sherman family songwriting, Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Ltd. has announced the release of The Robbie Sherman Songbook: Backing Tracks and Vocal Guides, the premier audition tool for musical theatre professionals determined to succeed in the musical theatre industry.

The Robbie Sherman Songbook: Backing Tracks and Vocal Guides comprises 70 backing tracks and vocal guides in multiple keys and arrangements and has been carefully curated for use in any audition scenario. The album features songs from Robert J. Sherman's impressive back catalogue of musicals (including Bumblescratch, Love Birds, and A Spoonful of Sherman), as well as future musical projects The Magic Flute and The Penguin Pirate.

Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Ltd. plan to bring Love Birds into the West End in 2023.

Robbie Sherman is the latest in a long line of Sherman Family music-makers. He is a London-based Composer and Lyricist as well as a Book and Scriptwriter, whose work has been highly praised in Film, TV and Stage Productions around the world. His musical credits include the critically acclaimed Love Birds, Bumblescratch and A Spoonful of Sherman.

Robbie's Father and Uncle - Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman (respectively) -are the Disney songwriting legends known to the world as The Sherman Brothers who were responsible for writing more motion-picture musical song scores than any other songwriting team in Film history. Their scores include Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Jungle Book, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Charlotte's Web, The Slipper and the Rose and The Aristocrats.

Robbie's Grandfather was Tin Pan Alley songwriter Al Sherman who inherited his ear for music from his Father Samuel Sherman (Robbie's Great Grandfather), who was the Court Composer and Conductor for Emperor Franz Josef II of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.