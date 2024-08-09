Reiki Master Teacher Rose De Dan to Release New Book OUT OF THE DARKNESS AND OTHER ANIMAL TAILS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wild Reiki and Shamanic Healing LLC will release of Out of the Darkness and Other Animal Tails: Lessons in Compassion and Healing from the Animal World, the latest memoir by renowned animal communicator, Reiki Master Teacher, and shamanic energy healer, Rose De Dan. This insightful book will be available for purchase on August 29, 2024.

Out of the Darkness and Other Animal Tails offers readers an incredible journey into the interconnected world of humans, animals, and nature. Through a captivating collection of 33 stories, Rose De Dan shares her personal experiences drawn from childhood, travels, and her work in animal communication, Reiki, and shamanic energy healing. Each tale is a testament to the profound connections that transcend species and the universal language of compassion that unites all living beings.

Key features of the book include:

Heartfelt tales of connection and healing between humans, animals, and nature

Stories drawn from the author's personal experiences with animal communication, Reiki, and shamanic energy healing

33 captivating narratives ranging from childhood memories to awe-inspiring encounters with wildlife

Humorous, poignant, and insightful storytelling that resonates with readers of all ages

Exploration of the universal language of compassion that unites all living beings

A soul-stirring journey into the extraordinary ways in which animals and nature enrich our lives

Perfect for animal lovers, spiritual seekers, and anyone looking for inspiration and connection in the natural world

With wit, warmth, and a deep reverence for the animal kingdom, Rose De Dan's Out of the Darkness and Other Animal Tails invites readers to embark on their own soul-stirring exploration of love, connection, and the incredible ways in which animals enrich our lives.

Out of the Darkness and Other Animal Tails also brings to life cherished tales from Rose's acclaimed audio storytelling series, now meticulously transcribed into print form. Organized into sections mirroring the structure of the original series, each story invites readers on a journey of connection and healing.

About the Author

Rose De Dan is an animal communicator, Reiki Master Teacher, shamanic energy healer, photographer, and author. Her work is inspired by wild and domestic animals who have issued a call to action for personal and global healing. Rose offers private sessions, Reiki and shamanic classes, and events worldwide. She resides in Seattle, Washington, with her companion cats, who often appear in her stories.

Comments