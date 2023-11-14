Prepare Your Child For A Brighter Financial Future With The Captivating BEAR MCSAVINGS Financial Literacy Series

prepare your child for a brighter financial future with the captivating Bear McSavings Childrens Financial Literacy Series

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Book Review: SHAKESPEARE – THE MAN WHO PAYS THE RENT, Judi Dench Photo 1 Book Review: SHAKESPEARE, Judi Dench
Award Winning Musician, Author, Disability Rights Advocate Lachi Secures Publishing Deal W Photo 2 Award Winning Musician, Author, Disability Rights Advocate Lachi Secures Publishing Deal With Tiny Reparations Books
Gitte Tamar to Release New Horror/Psychological Thriller DANJE Photo 3 Gitte Tamar to Release New Horror/Psychological Thriller DANJE
Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin Releases I.N.S.P.I.R.E. – A Game-Changing Approach To Transforming Photo 4 Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin Releases I.N.S.P.I.R.E. – A Game-Changing Approach To Transforming Organizations

Prepare Your Child For A Brighter Financial Future With The Captivating BEAR MCSAVINGS Financial Literacy Series

Prepare Your Child For A Brighter Financial Future With The Captivating BEAR MCSAVINGS Financial Literacy Series

Statesman Publishing House has announced the release of Beyond an Allowance: Understanding Income, the first book in the captivating Bear McSavings Series, authored by Bear McSavings himself. This groundbreaking children's book, now available to young readers everywhere, introduces financial literacy in an engaging and comprehensible manner.

In Beyond an Allowance, readers are invited to join Lilly on an enlightening journey as she learns about the intricate world of income. From bustling office spaces to the excitement of passionate side hustles, children will discover the myriad ways adults earn their money. Perfect for young minds eager to grasp the concept of money and its many earning avenues, this book is an invaluable resource for both parents and educators.

The Bear McSavings Series is an ambitious project, comprising 50 children's books, each addressing a unique financial topic. These topics include personal finance, investing, real estate, entrepreneurship, the Federal Reserve, cryptocurrency, private equity, and much more, all presented in a comprehensive and child-friendly manner.

According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a staggering 70% of Americans cannot pass a basic financial literacy test. Bear McSavings recognizes the critical importance of early financial education in empowering children to navigate their financial future with confidence. He created this book series with his own child's education in mind and is now excited to share it with families everywhere.

The real-life visionary behind the Bear McSavings Series, holds an impressive educational background, including an MBA from The Wharton School, a Law Degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a Masters in Public Policy from the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor's in Economics from UC Santa Barbara. With a career spanning roles as a senior advisor to private equity funds and Fortune 500 executives at a top-tier consulting firm, as well as a tenure informing monetary policy at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and teaching math with Teach for America, Bear McSavings brings a wealth of knowledge to the world of financial education.

Beyond an Allowance: Understanding Income is available now and can be purchased from major book retailers nationwide. To learn more about the Bear McSavings Series and its mission to promote financial literacy among young readers, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJX4MTYF.



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin Releases I.N.S.P.I.R.E. – A Game-Changing Approach To Transform Photo
Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin Releases I.N.S.P.I.R.E. – A Game-Changing Approach To Transforming Organizations

Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin introduces I.N.S.P.I.R.E., a game-changing approach to transforming organizations. Discover the revolutionary framework that empowers individuals and organizations to navigate change successfully.

2
Award Winning Musician, Author, Disability Rights Advocate Lachi Secures Publishing Deal W Photo
Award Winning Musician, Author, Disability Rights Advocate Lachi Secures Publishing Deal With Tiny Reparations Books

Award-winning musician, author, and disability rights advocate Lachi has secured a publishing deal with Tiny Reparations Books.

3
Discover the Untold History of the Pearl Coast in BLOOD FOR PEARLS Photo
Discover the Untold History of the Pearl Coast in BLOOD FOR PEARLS

Uncover the rich history of BLOOD FOR PEARLS during Native American Heritage Month. Delve into the captivating story of indigenous legacies in this thought-provoking production.

4
Gitte Tamar to Release New Horror/Psychological Thriller DANJE Photo
Gitte Tamar to Release New Horror/Psychological Thriller DANJE

Prepare to be consumed by the chilling tale of 'Danje,' a gripping psychological thriller set in a Louisiana Bayou town. As a hurricane approaches, evil awakens, and readers will be on the edge of their seats uncovering the dark secrets within. Available November 30, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You