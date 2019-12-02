Peter G. Vu Releases New Book - Inspiration Coffee & Wisdom Tea

Reverend Peter G. Vu is has announced the release of his new book, Coffee & Wisdom Tea: Daily Delights at the Divine Coffeehouse. Published by Dog Ear Publishing in July 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Like our daily coffee and tea, Rev. Vu tries to keep the two daily sayings and their reflections short and sweet. This book is designed to give us a quick spiritual boost as we try to run from one task to another in our busy schedule. Although the short-term goal of this book is to help us get through each day with joy and purpose, its long-term focus is to fine tune our characters and make us better people at home, at work, at worshiping place, in the neighborhood, and in other places.

Book Details:



Inspiration Coffee & Wisdom Tea

Daily Delights at the Divine Coffeehouse

By Reverend Peter G. Vu

Publisher: Dog Ear Publisher

Published: July 2019

ISBN: 978-1457570438

Pages: 212

Genre: Inspirational / Spirituality

About the Author:



Rev. Peter G. Vu has served as a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Grand Rapids, Michigan for 20 years and also a chaplain at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. He was born in Saigon City (currently Ho Chi Minh City), Viet Nam. He was a young boy when the Viet Nam War ended. He witnessed the war and the end of it with great horror and deep appreciation for peace. He grew up with the Communist government system and endured significant hardships for more than a decade. After high school, he escaped by boat and came to the United States of America to begin his seminary training. He attended one year of high school here in the USA (Union High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan) to learn the language and new culture. He attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan for two years while staying at Christopher House Seminary. Then, the Seminary sent him to attend his last two years of college at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated with a double major: Mathematics and Philosophy. He then attended graduate school at the University of St. Mary of the Lake and Mundelein Seminary in Chicago, Illinois for five years. He graduated and was ordained with the Master's Degree of Divinity (MDiv) and the Sacred Theology Baccalaureate (STB).



Website: http://www.ReverendPeterVu.com

Website: http://www.FatherPeterVu.org

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/inspirational-spirituality-inspiration-coffee-wisdom-tea/

Purchase Links:



https://www.amazon.com/Inspiration-Coffee-Wisdom-Tea-Coffeehouse/dp/1457570432

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/inspiration-coffee-wisdom-tea-reverend-peter-g-vu/1132564868?ean=9781457570438







Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You