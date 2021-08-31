Novelist Margaret Mizushima Releases STRIKING RANGE

Award-winning novelist Margaret Mizushima will celebrate the release of Striking Range, the latest installment of the critically-acclaimed Timber Creek K-9 Series, this Fall. Striking Range (Crooked Lane) will be available where fine books are sold on September 7, 2021.

In Striking Range, a deadly secret in buried in the Colorado high country-and murder is only the beginning. A sizzling new mystery featuring deputy Mattie Cobb and her police dog partner Robo.

Published by New York-based Crooked Lane Books, Striking Range will be available in hardcover (ISBN: 978-1643857466, 288 pages, $27.99) and eBook ($12.99) editions on September 7, 2021. Striking Range will also be available in an audiobook edition on September 7.

Margaret Mizushima is the author of the award-winning and internationally published Timber Creek K-9 Mysteries. Active within the writing community, Margaret serves as president for the Rocky Mountain Chapter of Mystery Writers of America, was elected the 2019-2020 Writer of the Year by Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers, and is also a member of Northern Colorado Writers, Sisters in Crime, and Women Writing the West. She lives in Colorado on a small ranch with her veterinarian husband where they raised two daughters and a multitude of animals. She can be found on Facebook/AuthorMargaretMizushima, Twitter @margmizu, Instagram at margmizu, and her website at www.margaretmizushima.com.