Ngoma Hill, Tsaurah Litzky, Danny Shot, Bob McNeil at Park Plaza Restaurant, Sat. 5/25
Four powerful poets, Ngoma Hill, Tsaurah Litzky, Danny Shot, and Bob McNeil to rock Brownstone Poets on Saturday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in historic Brooklyn Heights. Poetry grows in Brooklyn Heights, and there's an open mic as well. Come enjoy an afternoon of poetry and delicious food at this cozy family-owned restaurant.
Ngoma Hill
Tsaurah Litzky
Danny Shot
Bob McNeil
Saturday, May 25 @ 2:30 P.M.
Park Plaza Restaurant
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St. and Pineapple Walk
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-596-5900
Facebook Event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2214078095476713/
Subways:
Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street
R to Court Street
4 or to 5 Borough Hall
For more directions, please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.
http://web.mta.info/weekender.html
$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic
Curated by Patricia Carragon
Ngoma is a performance poet, multi-instrumentalist,singer/songwriter, Artivist and paradigm shifter, who for over 50 years has used culture as a tool to raise socio-political and spiritual consciousness through work that encourages critical thought. A former member of Amiri Baraka's The Spirit House Movers and Players and the contemporary freedom song duo Serious Bizness, Ngoma weaves poetry and song that raises contradictions and searches for a solution to a just and peaceful world. Ngoma was selected as the Beat Poet Laureate of New York for 2017 by The National Beat Poetry Poetry Foundation. His newly released CD is entitled, Conversation with Esu, features Performance Poetry, Jazz, Funk, Reggae, and Blues.
Tsaurah Litzky, a long time trendsetter in the margins, is a widely published writer of poetry, fiction, memoir, and commentary. Her publications include the poetry collections, Baby On The Water; (Long Shot Press) and Cleaning The Duck (Bowery Books) as well as fifteen chapbooks. Her most recent chapbook is a book of yoga poems, Full Lotus (NightBallet Press) and Flasher: A Memoir published by Unbearables/Autonomedia. She is a member of the online poetry circle Brevitas and the Unbearables. She is also a collage artist. Tsaurah lives on the Brooklyn waterfront where she can see the Statue of Liberty, icon of Free Women everywhere, from her kitchen window.
Bob McNeil is the author of Verses of Realness. Hal Sirowitz, Queens Poet Laureate, described the book as "A fantastic trip through the mind of a poet who doesn't flinch at the truth." Furthermore, Bob was published in The Shout It Out Anthology, Brine Rights: Stanzas and Clauses for the Causes (Volume 1), Not My President, San Francisco Peace and Hope, and The Self-Portrait Poetry Collection, etc. Bob wants his poetry to be a fortress against despotic politics. After years of being a professional illustrator, spoken word artist and writer, he still wants his work to express one cause - justice.
Danny Shot was longtime publisher and editor of Long Shot magazine, which he founded. He spent over 30 years as a New York City high school English teacher in the South Bronx, Harlem and Brooklyn. His poems and stories have been widely anthologized and he performed his work everywhere. Mr. Shot lives in Hoboken, NJ (home of Frank Sinatra and baseball). His book of poems WORKS, was published by Cavan Kerry Press in March 2018. His play, Roll the Dice was produced in September 2018 as part of the New York Theater Festival. Danny currently serves as Head Poetry Editor of Red Fez online magazine.
Books-A-Million Offers Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Mothers Day
What Does It Take to Walk on Water? Ubuntu Institute of Learning Presents Sirena Moore-Thomas. Sirena Moore-Thomas Walks on Water. Readers Will Too.
Ngoma Hill, Tsaurah Litzky, Danny Shot, Bob McNeil at Park Plaza Restaurant, Sat. 5/25
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Tommy Versus the Bullybaloo Written by Dave Etchells, Illustrated by Angela Green
Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up
FlipTix Selected as Exclusive Ticketing Partner for 'Off The Rails' Country Music Festival
Ngoma Hill
Tsaurah Litzky
Danny Shot
Bob McNeil
Saturday, May 25 @ 2:30 P.M.
Park Plaza Restaurant
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St. and Pineapple Walk
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-596-5900
Facebook Event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2214078095476713/
Subways:
Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street
R to Court Street
4 or to 5 Borough Hall
For more directions, please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.
http://web.mta.info/weekender.html
$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic
Curated by Patricia Carragon
Ngoma is a performance poet, multi-instrumentalist,singer/songwriter, Artivist and paradigm shifter, who for over 50 years has used culture as a tool to raise socio-political and spiritual consciousness through work that encourages critical thought. A former member of Amiri Baraka's The Spirit House Movers and Players and the contemporary freedom song duo Serious Bizness, Ngoma weaves poetry and song that raises contradictions and searches for a solution to a just and peaceful world. Ngoma was selected as the Beat Poet Laureate of New York for 2017 by The National Beat Poetry Poetry Foundation. His newly released CD is entitled, Conversation with Esu, features Performance Poetry, Jazz, Funk, Reggae, and Blues.
Tsaurah Litzky, a long time trendsetter in the margins, is a widely published writer of poetry, fiction, memoir, and commentary. Her publications include the poetry collections, Baby On The Water; (Long Shot Press) and Cleaning The Duck (Bowery Books) as well as fifteen chapbooks. Her most recent chapbook is a book of yoga poems, Full Lotus (NightBallet Press) and Flasher: A Memoir published by Unbearables/Autonomedia. She is a member of the online poetry circle Brevitas and the Unbearables. She is also a collage artist. Tsaurah lives on the Brooklyn waterfront where she can see the Statue of Liberty, icon of Free Women everywhere, from her kitchen window.
Bob McNeil is the author of Verses of Realness. Hal Sirowitz, Queens Poet Laureate, described the book as "A fantastic trip through the mind of a poet who doesn't flinch at the truth." Furthermore, Bob was published in The Shout It Out Anthology, Brine Rights: Stanzas and Clauses for the Causes (Volume 1), Not My President, San Francisco Peace and Hope, and The Self-Portrait Poetry Collection, etc. Bob wants his poetry to be a fortress against despotic politics. After years of being a professional illustrator, spoken word artist and writer, he still wants his work to express one cause - justice.
Danny Shot was longtime publisher and editor of Long Shot magazine, which he founded. He spent over 30 years as a New York City high school English teacher in the South Bronx, Harlem and Brooklyn. His poems and stories have been widely anthologized and he performed his work everywhere. Mr. Shot lives in Hoboken, NJ (home of Frank Sinatra and baseball). His book of poems WORKS, was published by Cavan Kerry Press in March 2018. His play, Roll the Dice was produced in September 2018 as part of the New York Theater Festival. Danny currently serves as Head Poetry Editor of Red Fez online magazine.