New Book Reveals The Secrets Of Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry

From the Great Hall to the Library to the Quidditch Pitch, the rooms and grounds of Hogwarts Castle hold many secrets which are revealed for the first time in the upcoming book Harry Potter: Exploring Hogwarts: An Illustrated Guide.

Filled with fascinating facts, memorable moments, behind-the-scenes secrets, and detailed illustrations, Harry Potter: Exploring Hogwarts: An Illustrated Guide is the ultimate campus tour for anyone who ever dreamed of enrolling at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Relive iconic movie moments in locations including the Gryffindor Common Room, the Forbidden Forest, and the Room of Requirement-plus, lift the flaps to discover little-known facts, including:

● The Great Hall's ceiling depicts daylight only once, when the Weasley twins set off fireworks during fifth-year O.W.L. exams.

● For the scene when Harry returns to the Room of Requirement to locate the Ravenclaw Diadem, the set contained a mountain of furniture and props from all the films.

● The 500 jars in Slughorn's Potions classroom contain tufts of hair, ginger roots, baked animal bones, dried herbs, rubber lizard tails, and tiny plastic animals from the London Zoo.

● The 18 desks in the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom were replaced with bigger versions as the actors grew.

Preorder Now. Exploring Hogwarts goes on sale October 8, 2019 Link to Pre-Order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble or Indiebound: http://bit.ly/HPEHPO





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You