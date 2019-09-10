New Book, CODE OF RAINBOW: LEGENDS OF AZURE AND THE MASKED PLANET Out Now

We often don't think about the science of color. We don't realize the billions of colorful dots that can make a tropical sea the clearest of blues, or a fire engine the brightest of reds. More so, we don't think about the power these colorful dots have to transform ordinary objects into something magical. And when we combine the science of color with the philosophy of magic, the possibilities are endless.

This bridge between science and magical fantasy serves as the inspiration behind Weiqi Wang's top-charting Code of Rainbow series. In his third and latest installment, Code of Rainbow: Legends of Azure and the Masked Planet, young wizard Soarame, while reeling from the shocking discovery, undertakes an urgent journey to rescue his sole relative. Only this time, he must do so while trying to cross the largest and deadliest ocean in the world. Attacked by evil Wizards, Soarame escapes underwater to stay safe, but just how long can he survive its deadly sea creatures? And if he makes it out alive, what other forces could be waiting to take him down?

As the series falls under a new genre, PhD scientist Wang refers to as "Sci-M-Fi", he continues to build the bond between science and magical elements to use proven, physical data to help us answer the unexplainable and impossible. Wang also dives into the philosophy of how and why our universe was created, which results in eternal questions that readers can interpret Soarame's world with borderless imagination.

"If we think about it, the concept of magic originated from the observation of something that we cannot explain, something deemed supernatural, which doesn't mean it's not scientific," says Wang. "I believe readers will find it brave to bridge these two things together."

WEIQI WANG's goal as a writer is to connect the scientific world with elements of magic. He received his PhD from Oxford University before coming to live in the United States. As a Doctor of Philosophy, Wang also explores elements of existence and universe came to be in his books. Legends of Azure and the Masked Planet is the third book of the Code of Rainbow saga, with four more installments of the series planned. He currently resides in San Francisco. Learn more about Wang and the Code of Rainbow series on his website, and connect with him on Facebook, Instagram, and Goodreads.

Code of Rainbow: Legends of the Azure and the Masked Planet is available now on Amazon.





