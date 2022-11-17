New Biography ROBERT PRESTON - FOREVER THE MUSIC MAN Out Now

Robert Preston - Forever The Music Man chronicles the life and career of the enigmatic Hollywood and Broadway actor, and original Music Man star, Robert Preston.

The book is the first to take readers through an exploration of the life of the notoriously private actor. As Broadway aficionados know, the song "Seventy-Six Trombones" from The Music Man would forever link Robert Preston to the Broadway musical and the iconic 1962 film that would establish him as a Hollywood and Broadway star.

Preston's role as Harold Hill in The Music Man was a pivotal moment for the actor who appeared in dozens of films as well as theater and television productions throughout his career. A master at shielding his private life, Robert Preston was a distinguished actor and gifted artist, yet remained a reclusive, enigmatic man in the public sphere. Extensive archival research and interviews with Preston's family members and fellow actors including Rosemary Harris, Christopher Walken, Lesley Ann Warren, Loretta Swit, Bob Gunton, Neva Small, and others have unveiled a richly detailed portrait of the gifted actor's personal life, as well as an overview of the films and Broadway productions to which he lent his talent.

Robert Preston - Forever The Music Man is available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, IndieBound.org, and at select book retailers and libraries.

Debra Warren is the author or coauthor of four books, including Robert Preston - Forever The Music Man; andf a screenplay. She currently resides in Lake Forest, Illinois with her family.