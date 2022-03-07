Neile Adams McQueen Releases New Book MIYAMI-SAN (A Love Story)

From the author of the best-selling memoir, "My Husband, My Friend," about her life with the most famous movie star of the time, comes this new novel.

MIYAMI-SAN (A Love Story), a new book written Neile Adams McQueen, is a story of love in all forms and how life is not about the storm - but learning how to dance in the rain.

MIYAMI-SAN (A Love Story) is set in Manila, The Philippine Islands, in 1930. When the innocent and extraordinarily beautiful Mila Alvarez takes the stage at the Olympic Stadium one fateful night as the newly named MIAMI, she has no idea of the journey that lies before her. She transforms from a young, sheltered schoolgirl into an intuitively inventive and bold new star and soon finds fame and adoration throughout Southeast Asia and beyond. Along the way comes handsome Lt. John Holbrook who wreaks havoc on her young life as World War II looms ever closer. When she crosses paths with Japanese industrialist Koda Sato her life changes its trajectory.

Neile Adams McQueen says, "The characters in MIYAMI-SAN (A Love Story) had been milling about in my mind for a long time, and were, in part, influenced by people and circumstances I've encountered in my own life. Then when the COVID 19 pandemic began in December of 2019, I came to the conclusion that it was time to write this book and commit the story to the page. And so I did."

