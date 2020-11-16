Nancy Pirri Releases New Holiday Romance A HUSBAND FOR CHRISTMAS

Can a little girl's wish for Santa to bring her mom a new husband come true?

Author Nancy Pirri has announced the release of her new holiday romance, A Husband For Christmas, released by Satin Romance.

Can a little girl's wish for Santa to bring her mom a new husband come true?

In 1946, Sarah Delaney writes to Santa for a husband for her mom for Christmas. She's never known her father, who went missing during WWII so five-year-old Sarah decides it's the perfect gift for her mother-a husband, and a daddy for her. Her mother, Rose Delaney, has been working as a banking accountant-until Jack Campbell, the man who held the position first returns from the war and her boss gives him back his job. Rose, unhappy about losing her job begins looking for another position but can't find one that pays well enough. Jack, feeling guilty since he's a single guy with no child or wife responsibilities convinces his boss to hire Rose as his secretary. Rose takes up the offer as nothing else is available. Within weeks, Jack falls in love with Rose, even though she refuses to date men she works with. He has big plans in his life though and pursues her until she eventually accepts his offer of marriage. Rose can't deny she's in love with him also, until she learns the 'real' reason he's looking for a wife.

A Husband For Christmas is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Nancy Schumacher is the owner-publisher of Melange Books, LLC, still writing under the pseudonyms, Nancy Pirri and Natasha Perry. She is a member of Romance Writers of America. She is also one of the founders of the RWA chapter, Northern Lights Writers (NLW) in Minnesota.

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You