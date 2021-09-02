Mary Ramsey Releases New LGBTQ Fiction / Romance Novel COVEN OF ANGELS

Author Mary Ramsey has announced the upcoming release of her new LGBTQ fiction / romance novel, Coven of Angels. Released on August 31, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Jeffery Carlos Blake grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, under the watchful eyes of his Hispanic, Catholic mother. Any memories of his blond-haired, blue-eyed military father are few and far between. Now that he was away from home, pursuing his dreams of medical school, it had become Jeff's life goal to locate his estranged parent, retired Master Sargent Richard Blake.

Jeff's journey takes him to rural South Dakota, to volunteer at the hospice wing of a local Veteran's hospital. Their first encounter brings about more questions than answers; issues of fate, destiny, and love beyond lifetimes.

What will Jeff do with these new revelations? And how can he move forward to live a life that honors all aspects of his culture? That's a question only a team of angels can answer.

Take the ride of love, laughter, and self-discovery, in Coven of Angels, and then check out any of the other books in the Mary's Angels series.

Coven of Angels will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

About the Author:

Mary Ramsey is a blogger, artist, and writer. She served in the United States Air Force and has a BA degree in Cinema. Although she was born in California, her work in the military took her all over the world including the diverse Midwest, from the beautiful landscapes of the Dakotas to the small towns of Wisconsin.

She has always had a fondness for unique superheroes--underrepresented minorities, LGBTQ, abuse victims, and so on. She loves an inspiring story that will make her cry. Her favorite movie will always be 13th Warrior.

Mary lives in San Francisco, California with her husband.