Marie Fredriksson's Final Memoir Will Be Published This Month

Marie Fredriksson's final memoir, Listen to My Heart: Life, Love & Roxette, will see a worldwide English-language release from 1984 Publishing on July 25, 2023.

The 260-page hardcover is the fully candid and compelling life story of one of rock music's most resilient lead singers. Given only a few months to live following a harrowing diagnosis in 2002-Marie boldly forged ahead into a life with newfound courage and inspiration. She continued as both a solo singer and with Roxette, where she performed over 550 concerts to millions of fans, sold 75 million records, and released over 50 singles including several global hits. Stateside, the duo had four #1s with "Listen to Your Heart," "It Must Have Been Love" (from the film Pretty Woman), "The Look," and "Joyride." In all, Roxette is Sweden's biggest music group-second only to ABBA.

Heart-wrenching yet winning, and told with exceptional energy and sincerity, Listen to My Heart sheds new and revelatory light on the life and work of one of our generation's most talented and courageous artists. Marie passed away in the aftermath of her diagnosis in December, 2019.

Marie wrote her memoir in tandem with author Helena von Zweigbergk. "I was so deeply moved by the enormous amount of love that Marie both gave and received over the years, and I know how much this release would have meant to her. It's a book about strength, love, a remarkable career and a woman who gave life her all, each and every day," says von Zweigbergk.

Marie's family continues, "We know Marie would have been very excited seeing her biography in so many different languages, reaching fans in so many countries. This English version makes her life story available to even more people in the world, keeping her legacy alive."

Filled with behind-the-scenes stories involving everyone from Tina Turner and Elton John to The Rolling Stones and Frank Sinatra, Listen to My Heart also explores her humble family beginnings, an early tragedy in the sudden loss of Marie's sister, her transition into the music industry as a solo artist, and the formation and challenges of being in one of the world's most successful pop groups. All while trying to maintain a strong marriage and be a mother to two young children in the face of a life-altering illness.

A book foreword was penned by acclaimed director Jonas Åkerlund, Marie's longtime friend and colleague. "Marie was my first true break in the industry," says Åkerlund. "I'll always be grateful for that-not only because of the projects that followed, but more because of the integrity, focus, and creative generosity that she taught me . . . this book is but one testament to the boundless creativity she exuded throughout her life." Åkerlund directed Marie and Roxette in nearly twenty music videos and documentaries, and later worked with Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and U2.

A limited special edition of the book will contain Marie's celebrated English-language solo CD The Change (2004), its first physical release in North America, along with Marie's final recording "Sea of Love" (2017) as a bonus track. Along with the newly remastered music, the limited edition hardcover will contain silver foil gilding and a blue satin ribbon marker.

Book cover photo is by Mattias Edwall, with additional design by Midnight Marauder. Marie Fredriksson created the artwork for The Change album cover.

Both physical editions (plus an ebook) will be available worldwide at local bookstores and on-line retailers.