Latest Book In The 'Knowledge For All' Series Distributes Free Online Books

The series of five books launched by the neuroscientist, neuropsychologist, psychoanalyst and philosopher Fabiano de Abreu comes to an end.

The also writer, author of 'Living May Not Be So Bad', 'How to Become a Celebrity' and MF Press Global health and fashion books, devoted part of his time during his confinement to writing books that would help people adopt habits and improve mental health. The project started before the covid-19 pandemic hit the world, when Abreu intuitively analyzed the panorama in which we live in this globalized world and soon volunteered to write so that we could read his books and seek behavior for a better life.

Check out the interview with Fabiano de Abreu

Why did you create the Knowledge for All project? What is the objective?

When the virus was taking over Europe, immediately, i had imagine that this would be a pandemic and in the globalized world we live in, all the information would be a meteor shower on our sick heads. I say this because we live in a state of universal disease that I call 'potentialized and constant anxiety' as a result of addiction to dopamine, the reward hormone. We live in a culture that forces us to seek achievements at all times.

There were many questions in my mind, the reflection about problems such anxiety, stress, low immunity and more deaths due to the coronavirus and all off above. Worse, the number of mentally affected people who suffer the consequences of this instability. We cannot forget that when altered, our chemical messengers will never be the same. A trauma now can be a depression for many years to come.

One of my training courses is focused on brain neuroplasticity and I know how important reading is, not only because of the knowledge acquired, but through it we can take actions that favor us in a positive way. The plasticity that our brain makes in reading, reinforce our synapses thus improving our mood and opening our memory to absorb more knowledge for better attitudes. It is a cycle as is our entire organism and its functioning.

I, myself, gave these books to all inhabitants of the world, but I would not know how to reach them all, since the social network only attracts a greater part of the public to interests that harm mental health.

What is the difference between the content of this last book and the others?

"This book, 'Philosophy of Human Resilience', is not without its philosophical content, as it is part of my soul, but it has a touch more related to the problems of the pandemic and its relationship with mental health. All the other books talk about behavior and how we should act in order to have a better life. But this touches more on the issue of the pandemic itself, where problems become more potentiated, such as anxiety, anxiety, the unknown in the future, I even talk about pets in relation to the moment they live with their owners at home. "

It tells a little of each book that launched in this series and about says please

The 7 deadly sins speaks of the known sins that we commit, whether by human nature or not, depending on them, they can become a big problem. How should we behave so as not to sin or to sin less.

Romanticizing Philosophy speaks of behavior in an easier, romanticized way, we are in the era of caring for words, where everything generates some calamity, where a simple "I'm hungry" can generate an accusation of not respecting those who are really hungry. Hence this romantic form in words.

Philosophy of behavior is the root of the purpose of my books that all talk about behavior and how to deal with them.

Philosophy of early childhood education is one of my favorites, as we are in the worst moment of education, both até school or at home with the parents. We really have to read this book because we are running out of time to better educate our children for a better future.

