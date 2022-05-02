L.A. Child Author Releases His Debut Book In Conjunction With Children's Book Week

Seven-year-old author, Sammy Wallace, will release his debut rhyming children's picture book, "I Slept in My Bed Last Night" (ISBN 979-8985784404; WF Publications), on May 2, 2022, in conjunction with Children's Book Week.

Sammy, a first grader at Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter School (Los Angeles), is excited to take part in this national literacy initiative. As a champion of Children's Book Week, he is donating a book to all his classmates and several libraries across the San Fernando Valley. He wants to encourage other kids to write books and hopes to serve as an inspiration.

"Kids make great authors because we know what other kids like," said Sammy. "I think more kids should write books...they just need to be encouraged and told that it's possible."

Sammy created the premise of the book at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. Due to school closures, Sammy kept busy with his imagination and often composed stories with his grandmother.

Sammy's grandmother, Dr. Gwendolyn Mukes, who transcribed the book for him, felt that it was important to help Sammy find his literary voice while maintaining a sense of wonder and imagination. "When we started on this project almost two years ago, our country was in a turbulent time. With the onset of COVID-19 and the spotlight on racial disparages, we really wanted Sammy to just create stories that were fun and lighthearted," said Mukes.

The book is a comical story about a boy who finally decides to sleep in his bed. While fast asleep, a mysterious monster wakes him up from his dream. Confused as to exactly what the monster is, and what the monster wants, the brave boy contemplates a series of possibilities as he tries to unlock the mystery.

Early reviews call the book "funny, engaging and delightful." The book will go on sale May 2, through Amazon, Barnes & Noble (online), and in a few select stores.

Learn more: https://www.wfpublications.com/

Learn more on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09YQGKD8C