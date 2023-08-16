LA Author Laura Stegman Releases New Novel READY OR NOT, August 29

Ready or Not, a timely middle grade novel by Los Angeles-based author Laura Segal Stegman about learning to do what's right when everything's wrong, is set for release from Young Dragons Press on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

With themes that include dealing with life's unfairness, finding courage, and the power of friendship, Ready or Not is the sequel to Summer of L.U.C.K., Stegman's debut (Young Dragons, 2022). Both books are set at a summer camp, with Summer of L.U.C.K. introducing Darby, Naz, and Justin, three struggling kids who stumble on a magical carnival that changes their world. Ready or Not, which takes place a year later, features more magical adventures with the three friends, but it spotlights thirteen-year-old Justin, who faces a tricky choice: stand up to bigotry or let fear hold him back.

Asking, “How do you learn to be brave?” Ready or Not is lauded by middle grade author Colette Sewall (Kiki McAdo and the Graveyard Ballerinas) as “a thoroughly captivating tale featuring epic friendships and mysterious time-travel adventures.” Frank Morelli, another middle grade/YA author (On the Way to Birdland), says, Ready or Not is “filled with twists, turns, magic, time travel, and a healthy dose of courage from its deeply authentic cast of characters.”

Young Dragons Press will release The Chambered Nautilus, third in the L.U.C.K. trilogy, in 2024.

Ready or Not and Summer of L.U.C.K. are available wherever books are sold. Autographed copies of each may be ordered from Children's Book World for pick up in West L.A. or shipping anywhere in the U.S.

How do you learn to be brave? With his summer headed downhill fast, thirteen-year-old Justin faces a tricky choice: stand up to bigotry or let fear hold him back. When he's targeted by a bully, and a good friend stops speaking to him, Justin counts on help from Leroy Usher, the ghost whose magical carnival helped transform Justin's life after his father died last year. So this should be a breeze, right? His expectations rise further when a mysterious message from Mr. Usher invites him and pals Darby and Naz for a midnight visit. Instead of a reunion, though, the kids find themselves transported through time to unravel a mystery that tore Mr. Usher's family apart. As Justin digs for the truth, he discovers that Mr. Usher faced challenges during his lifetime with courage – and without magic. But if courage is what it takes, Justin must learn to do what's right when everything's wrong.

Laura Segal Stegman is a Los Angeles-based author whose middle grade debut novel, Summer of L.U.C.K., and its sequel, Ready or Not (both from Young Dragons Press), are available wherever books are sold. The Chambered Nautilus, third in the L.U.C.K. trilogy, will follow. L.A. Parent Magazine lauded Summer of L.U.C.K. as a "good read," and it received a Purple Dragonfly Award. A Five-Star Readers' Favorite Award praised it as "a tale that not only incorporates magic, carnivals, friendship, and fun but also manages to thread the plotline with pearls of wisdom about life, bullying, self-worth, and self-esteem." Ready or Not, according to middle grade/young adult author Frank Morelli, “is filled with twists, turns, magic, time travel, and a healthy dose of courage from its deeply authentic cast of characters.” Colette Sewall, another middle grade author, calls it, “a thoroughly captivating tale featuring epic friendships and mysterious time-travel adventures.” Laura, having grown up in Southern California with parents who valued reading, remains spellbound by kidlit. She serves as a judge for Society of Young Inklings and Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) writer competitions, and she shares her author journey in engaging virtual and in-person visits to schools and libraries. Her non-fiction credits include collaboration on the travel book Only in New York, and her feature stories have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Magazine, Westways Magazine and Christian Science Monitor, among others. A long-time publicity consultant, she owns Laura Segal Stegman Public Relations, LLC, which has represented a wide-ranging client list of businesses, arts organizations, and non-profit events over the years. She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of UC Irvine with a B.A. in Drama. She loves reading, L.A. Dodgers baseball, New York City, classical music, and theater. www.LauraStegman.com

