L. Marlene Payne Releases New Historical Short Story Collection

Author L. Marlene Payne is pleased to announce the release her new historical short story collection, Riddled Prophecy. The book was released by Page Publishing in March of 2019.

Riddled Prophecy is a fascinating collection of short stories spanning 1200 years. The first five are historical fiction, all based on genealogical information from the author's ancestors. The next eight are autobiographical and are arranged chronologically. The last one springs from a love of horses.

Riddled Prophecy is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Riddled Prophecy

By L. Marlene Payne

Publisher: Page Publishing

Published: March 2019

ISBN: 978-1644620465

ASIN: B07RP3BK1K

Pages: 217

Genre: Historical Fiction, Short Stories

About the Author:

L. Marlene Payne, MD, is a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist who retired after forty years of private practice. She is married to John F. Payne, also a psychiatrist, and they have three married children and seven grandchildren. She and her husband live in McLean, Virginia. She had written two other books: Mission Possible and Call Life a Good Gift.



https://www.amazon.com/Riddled-Prophecy-L-Marlene-Payne-ebook/dp/B07RP3BK1K

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/riddled-prophecy-l-marlene-payne/1131277471?ean=2940161353943

https://books.apple.com/us/book/riddled-prophecy/id1463092225?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781644620465





