L. Marlene Payne Releases New Historical Short Story Collection
Author L. Marlene Payne is pleased to announce the release her new historical short story collection, Riddled Prophecy. The book was released by Page Publishing in March of 2019.
Riddled Prophecy is a fascinating collection of short stories spanning 1200 years. The first five are historical fiction, all based on genealogical information from the author's ancestors. The next eight are autobiographical and are arranged chronologically. The last one springs from a love of horses.
Riddled Prophecy is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Details:
Riddled Prophecy
By L. Marlene Payne
Publisher: Page Publishing
Published: March 2019
ISBN: 978-1644620465
ASIN: B07RP3BK1K
Pages: 217
Genre: Historical Fiction, Short Stories
About the Author:
L. Marlene Payne, MD, is a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist who retired after forty years of private practice. She is married to John F. Payne, also a psychiatrist, and they have three married children and seven grandchildren. She and her husband live in McLean, Virginia. She had written two other books: Mission Possible and Call Life a Good Gift.
